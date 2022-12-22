 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Thunder update for 22 December 2022

Update 2.23.0.18

Share · View all patches · Build 10199100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • Locations: Hürtgen Forest, Japan — fixed an error that caused shells and bullets to pass through specific rocks.

  • Locations: Golden Quarry, Abandoned Factory — fixed an error that caused fuel columns to lack damage models.

  • Fixes in radar and IRST of MiG-29:

    • Bugs that led to unstable radar target capturing when switching from search mode to target tracking mode have been fixed.
    • IRST has been tuned in terms of overview modes, the target capturing zone has been reduced to the sensor’s overview zone.
    • Target capturing time for radar and IRST in close combat mode has been reduced.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

Changed depots in release_candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 10199100
War Thunder Content Depot 236391
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link