Update 2.23.0.18

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Locations: Hürtgen Forest, Japan — fixed an error that caused shells and bullets to pass through specific rocks.

Locations: Golden Quarry, Abandoned Factory — fixed an error that caused fuel columns to lack damage models.

Fixes in radar and IRST of MiG-29 : Bugs that led to unstable radar target capturing when switching from search mode to target tracking mode have been fixed. IRST has been tuned in terms of overview modes, the target capturing zone has been reduced to the sensor’s overview zone. Target capturing time for radar and IRST in close combat mode has been reduced.



