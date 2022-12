This patch is to add backtrace to the game.

backtrace is a service that sends all the errors and crashlogs to a database for me to find and understand crashes and bugs!

Hopefully, this will help me understand the random crashes,

Please understand that I'm a solo developer and that the game is still very much in alpha. that means bugs and crashes WILL still happen, both now and probably along the line too.

Thank you for your patience <3