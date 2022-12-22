Char 2bis: the Beast of Champagne

Char 2C is a superheavy French interwar tank, equipped with 155-mm howitzer. The apex predator of the low ranks!

Char 2bis, heavy tank, France, rank I. Premium.

Features:

Very durable

Deadly HE shells

Low speed

Challenging ballistics

In War Thunder, the Premium Char 2C will become one of the most exotic armored vehicles available. This interwar behemoth is the largest mass-produced tank in history. With a short-barreled 155 mm howitzer, good armor and a crew of 12 (sic!) members, the Char 2C will become the real king of the low ranks!





The clumsy heavy tank has a top speed of only 15 km/h and is the last to get to the fight. However, it lives in battle incomparably longer than other tanks from the early period! Decent frontal armor of up to 45 mm protects the Char 2C in the face-offs, massive hull makes it difficult to locate the ammo rack, and the huge crew is very difficult to disable.





Repelling shell after shell with strong armor and absorbing hits with its huge hull, the Char 2C unleashes high-explosive fragmentation slaps from its large-caliber gun on fragile rank I-II vehicles. This gun is definitely not the best choice to shoot at distances because of its arc-like ballistics, but in close quarter combat it is a very effective weapon!

Look for the Premium Char 2C among the rank I tanks of France, the vehicle has appeared in the game in the recent Apex Predators update!