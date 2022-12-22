 Skip to content

Alekon update for 22 December 2022

Alekon 1.3

Alekon 1.3

This patch doesn't have a single main feature, but instead includes hundreds of small improvements - more customization options, fewer invisible walls, faster loading times, improved tutorials, prettier lighting, and major performance improvements.

To support an upcoming platform port, we have redesigned many of the core parts of the game's graphics system, which provided huge performance improvements for lower end machines without any loss of quality. Any PC with a graphics chip from the past decade should now be able to run the game, and most PCs that were able to run the game on medium graphics settings previously should now be able to run it on the highest quality and still perform more smoothly.

And since it's gifting season, we're offering Alekon at an unprecedented 75% discount! We hope you enjoy the game!

Happy Holidays!

