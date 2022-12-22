The holidays are here and we've got a present for you guys! Brand new content including new sex scenes, illustrations, story beats, and more! Check out the patch notes to see what's in store for you in the Winterchill update!

NEW & REWORKED EVENTS

Ophelia Introduction, the first event of a new chain at the Tavern for Alexia. (Includes a new sex scene)

"The Duel", a new conflict brewing in Rosaria's forests after the fall of Raeve keep. First three events available this release, more to come!

When asking Jezera for Magical Items through the favour menu, Rowan can now choose to fuck Madeline without involving Jezera. (Includes a new sex scene, of course)

"A Book About No One", a new relationship event between Rowan and Alexia, available after Astarte (Includes a new sex scene)

"Dress to Impress", a new relationship event between Rowan and Alexia, available after Alexia meets Cla-min (Includes a branching sex scene.)

"An extended Recovery", a new event in Blackholt between Rowan and Tue-Row (Includes a sex scene between Rowan and Tue-Row)

1 new Andras x Rowan ruler event (with one sex scene)

1 new Arzyl Fey event (with two sex scenes)

1 new Tue-San Goblin arc event

2 new Tavern job events featuring Ophelia (with one sex scene)

1 new Forge job event (with one mini sex scene)

Alexia reunion reworked (with a completely rewritten sex scene).

Alexia Picnic reworked (with a completely rewritten sex scene).

Alexia Gets Bulled / "Alexia_lends_a_hand" - reworked / updated to reflect the changes in the Greyhide NPC arc.

Both the initial Aryzl and Whitescar events have been completely reworked

Indarah's dance scene has been completely reworked

ART

32 new CGs (with 94 variants)

4 reworked CGs (with 9 variants)

2 new animations

1 new sprite (Che-Lin)

5 new BGs (for Blackholt locations)

QUALITY OF LIFE: