1.9.7.1 Official and beta updates

First of all, thank you for your concern, my condition has improved a lot, thank you.

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is a file lock prompted when updating, exit the program first, and then open Task Manager to end the SystemTrayico process.

Changelog

Fixed an issue where preferences and workshops could not be opened from the first two versions

Fixed the issue that windows could not be activated after using the new version of window management in the previous version

Revised German translation, thanks to @David Wasman

When you fix a pre-stage scheduling multi-window, if you minimize a window, the entire window group will be minimized to the pre-stage scheduling list

Fixed the issue that the previous version of the WSA program icon was displayed incorrectly

Adjust the pre-stage scheduling and dock display minimized window mechanism, after enabling pre-stage scheduling, all the minimized window icons in the dock disappear, and the minimized windows will be displayed in the pre-stage scheduling list

Fixed the crash problem caused by the new version of the window management interface in the previous version, if a crash is generated, the exception will be thrown using the old version of window management

Fixed the problem that after dragging the administrator permission window in the previous version, the window displayed abnormally (I didn't expect that this most difficult result to fix was the easiest to fix, you need to start the start mode to select the service or schedule the task, so dockmod is the administrator permission)

Stage manager known issues

The first time you drag a window in the window list to the current window group, the window will flash back to the front when it is displayed

Drag the window list to restore the animation display abnormally out of alignment

Drag the group window in the window list, only the last window can be dragged, and you cannot pick a window to drag

Stage manager has not yet completed the function, and also a feature that will be updated in a later version