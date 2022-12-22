Christmas Update

Greetings Builders,

the latest patch gave the game a better look and improved the performance. This update seamlessly takes over, where the old one ended. We improved the optics again, upgraded the shadows, gave the filters a new look and redesigned some buildings. So there is a lot to discover in Highrise City!

We just can’t stop working on quality of life improvements to make the game better optimized for all of you. For example, the shadows are brighter now, so you don’t feel like staring into the void anymore when looking at them. Forests now have their own ground texture and in general, the grounds are now more diverse. Whilst we are at the visuals, we improved the overall look of the filters, so be sure to check those out. And if you ever felt like you just didn’t have the right resources on the top of your screen, now you can add and delete them to your liking!

Full Changelog

Optics enhanced

Shadows are brighter

Correction of shadow-artifacts in the vegetation

Landscape has more color variations

Forests have their own ground textures

Farm-modules aren’t created under the waterline anymore

Resources in the resource-menu now can be sorted by the player to their own liking

Resources can be added to the UI

In the main menu, the stars that show the difficulty of a map are animated and got a ToolTip

Preview pictures of the maps in the main menu got updated

Credits got a rework: they are now paid back continually, repayments and interest costs are explained in the ToolTip

Some texts in the research menu got reworked to provide a better oversight of the effects

Visualization of bigger numbers got improved

Improvement of the pop-up tip system

Better timing of the tips to avoid to many tips at once

Already viewed tips are saved in the savegame to avoid repetition of tips

Triggers for tips got optimized, so you don’t get a tip after you already learned a new mechanic

13 new videos and pictures for old tips

16 new tips for seasoned players added

Population of the city increased

Filter-visuals got improved

Optimized overview through recoloration of not impacted areas

Optimized overview through more meaningful, but softer colors

Volume, air pollution and more surface filter are now visible to the widest impact area possible

City name can be edited

Visuals of the water pipe display got visually improved

Loading times got faster. Load Voxel got removed. When old savegames get saved, the new savegame also has improved loading times.

Performance of the game got improved

Building menu pictures got reworked

Balancing rework Insulation-material costs of the office- and living zones raised: 1/2/3/4 → 1/3/6/9 Offices per grid increased: 6/13/26/50/95 → 6/12/24/44/80 Maximum occupation of living houses on middle and hard adjusted

Middle: needs 80% → 85% Happiness

Hard: needs 90% → 95% Happiness Research: farm needs less worker weakened -50% → -30% Jobs in simple solar thermal power plant increased: 10 → 20 Jobs in improved solar thermal power plant increased: 25 → 40 Hospital jobs increased: 250 → 500 University Hospital jobs increased: 1000 → 1500 Glass melt 2 jobs increased: 1000 → 1250 Steal melt 2 jobs increased: 1500 → 1600 Iron melt 2 jobs increased: 600 → 650 offices increased: 400 → 450 Butcher jobs increased: 320 → 400 maintenance cost increased: 14480 → 148000 Winery jobs increased: 600 → 700 maintenance cost increased: 29000 → 29500 Can factory jobs increased: 800 → 1000 maintenance cost increased: 27800 → 29000 Lumberjack 3 jobs increased: 100 → 120 offices increased: 40 → 50 maintenance cost decreased: 3300 → 3260 New milestone goals: more people now life in the city, milestone goals got customized to the new numbers: 20% - 25% increased requirement Spice prices in trading changed, Import: 5250 → 1000, Export 2450→ 460 Spice prices of resident groups changed: 0/1900/2000/2200/2400 → 0/1000/1100/1200/1300 Spice use of late residents increased Selling prices for early residents increased, fish: 650 → 700, vegetables 450 → 500, fruits 500 → 550 Maintenance cost of building renovation decreased: 9000 → 5100, only costs 3 planks and 3 insulation-material per week New laws for service sector:

Paid vacation, 35 hour week, fire extinguisher program, improved school inventory, school on Sundays, religious holidays Old laws of the service sector got adjusted:

Gambling legalized, curfew for teenagers, police special forces, weapon controls, free doctor centrum program, vaccination mandatory, smoke detector program & reading campaign Laws in service sector now add a specific number instead of percent numbers Health/fire danger/security/religion demands of residents changed: 50/70/100/100/110 → 40/55/70/90/110 Health/fire danger/security/religion buildings new numbers: 50/70/100 → 40/55/70 Education/leisure demands of residents changed: 0/50/70/90/110 Education buildings new numbers: 50/70/100 → 50/70/90 Leisure buildings new numbers: 20/40/60 → 50/60/70 *New calculation of service satisfaction



*To optimize the game experience and to give the service sector more reason to be, we reevaluated the balancing. Our goal is to give players an easier beginning, which is why the earlier residents are barely influenced by the changes. In exchange, we gave the later residents more complexity, to create more opportunities to reach the maximum satisfaction.

Buildings visually improved Wheat Farm Gigant Warehouse Grape Farm Winery Medical Technology Factory Furniture Factory Sheep Farm Gem Mine Elementary School High School



So, as you can see, Santa Claus brought a lot of presents with this patch. Enjoy them and happy holidays!