Icarus Week Fifty Six Update | Tow your gear with the new Carts for Mounts

Week Fifty Six is here, bringing with it our newest accessory - Carts. Attach them to your buffalo mounts and take advantage of the 1000kg, 60-slot capacity for those long-haul expeditions.

Crafted at the Carpentry Bench, you can take advantage of them from Tier 3 and avoid the dreaded slow slog back home when over-encumbered with ore.

Carts

Carts are here. For all our cross-country explorers and busy gatherers, miners and hunters, you can now attach a wooden cart to your Buffalo Mount.

Carts can be crafted at the Carpentry Bench for 80 wood, 15 iron nails, 20 rope, 10 epoxy and 50 refined wood. They go into the Mounts ‘saddle’ slot and when used, render that mount unable to be ridden and will reduce the buffalo's speed slightly.

The carry improvement is immense, however, with a massive 1000kg and 60 carry slot capacity bonus that will be incredibly valuable on long-haul expeditions for mining, moving bases or traversing biomes.

Dedicated Servers Beta

Thank you to all the players and partners who have helped us test Icarus dedicated servers over the last few weeks - they’re proving popular. Your feedback has already allowed us to move quickly to fix bugs and make several improvements necessary to get it up to speed.

Several online game server providers now offer Icarus servers to rent. In our server browser screen you’ll notice we have highlighted four verified server providers. These providers have helped us test and fine-tune the servers, but are independent of RocketWerkz.

If you are interested in setting up and running your own (beta) Icarus dedicated server, you can access our setup guide on github here. We have a special discord channel #dedicated-server-beta where you can ask questions and trouble shoot any issues that arise. Click here to join.

v1.2.31.106049