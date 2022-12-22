Happy To Announce We Are Out from Early Access

Hello everyone!

Long time no see.

We hope this message finds you well and in good health. It's been a while since we last spoke, but we're excited to catch up with you today.

We are grateful for your continued support of Aquaculture Land and want to provide an update on the development of the game. A few months ago, we made the decision to return to the development of the game in order to complete the Career Mode. Although our team is smaller than before, we are committed to doing our best to finish the game and move on from the Early Access phase.

You can read our last information on why we halted the development here.

First of all, We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who still supports this game and also to you who provided valuable feedback to help us improve the game. And for our news after hiatus, as our responsibility for the development of Aquaculture Land, we have now completed the game by finishing the Career Mode and are pleased to announce that Aquaculture Land is now exiting the Early Access phase.

The Career Mode content is the continuation of the story from the last demo, as you meet and work with the seven characters who will help you on your journey to becoming a successful fish farmer. We've also refined certain features that previously lacked tutorials, and have now included them in the Career Mode.

In this released version, we have also added new customer requests. There will be more varied requests that you'll need to complete to increase your bond level with customers so you can continue your journey. With all that features and challenges, the Career Mode offers approximately 10 to 15 hours of gameplay.

We understand that we may not have been able to address all of your feedback in this release, and for that, we apologize. However, your critiques and suggestions have been invaluable in helping us to learn and grow as we developed Aquaculture Land.

In conclusion, we want to thank you again for your patience and support as we worked toward this released version. Thank you for your feedback, suggestions, reviews, and, of course, for purchasing and playing Aquaculture Land. We hope that the Career Mode in version 1.0 provides an enjoyable gameplay experience.

For now, we're going to really stop the content and feature development of this game and close our chapter here. Let's meet again next time in different games.

Have a good day!

Cheers!

In addition, we are excited to announce that Aquaculture Land will be participating in the Winter Steam Sale, with a 20% discount on the game. We hope this sale provides an opportunity for new players to experience the game, and for current players to share it with their friends.

You can buy Aquaculture Land here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/858630/Aquaculture_Land_Fish_Farming_Simulation/

Notes: