Major Update [Patch Notes] 0.3.0.0

Challengers! Hello!

This is 『TrinityS』 development team.

Thank you for playing the early access version of TrinityS.

For a long time, updates to TrinityS had stopped.

We're pleased to announce a major update!

The Hard Mode has been implemented in this update. You all can enjoy battles against more powerful bosses.

We've also added a lot of systems and made a lot of improvements to the game, including some UI fixes, with a focus on ease of play!

<About the update>

Finally, 'Hard Mode' is unleashed!

'Character customization' is added.

'Missions' is added.

Lobby system renewed.

'Continue' is added.

New skills are added.

Adjustments to existing skills.

New Steam achievements added.

For more information see.

'Hard Mode' is unleashed!



All the boss monsters are once again upon the adventurers! They are enhanced with vicious feats.

A completely different experience awaits you in Normal Mode!

Hard mode features

Only three-player games are supported.

You cannot play with COMs (AI).

Only players who have completed Normal Mode will be able to play.

There are multiple boss action patterns, which change with each sortie. (They do not change during the battle.)

'Character customization' is added.

A system to change the appearance of each character has been added.

Complete missions to get weapon skins and character skins and customize your character to your liking!



*Customization reflects appearance only and does not reflect on status.

'Missions' is added.

We have implemented missions that will be one of your goals when you play.

Completing missions earns you new skins and other items that can be used for customization.



Lobby system renewed.

The previous Quick Match system was designed specifically to quickly gather party members, but it was difficult to recruit party members with the same objectives for the strategy.

With this update, the Quick Match system has been discontinued and a screen has been implemented to allow users to search for lobbies.





Lobby creators can now change their play style from the settings, allowing them to gather party members that match their proficiency and strategy goals.

This is also very helpful if you want to play in a particular role, as you can check which roles have already been selected before entering the room.



Lobby IDs are also available and can be used to recruit parties outside the game.

*Searching by lobby ID is possible even if the lobby setting is private.

Please use the official Discord for party recruitment.

Click on this to join the discord.



'Continue' is added.

A system has been added that allows the user to start the same stage again when a battle has been terminated due to a network error, for example.

An 'adventure record' is created at the end of a battle, and players with the same adventure record can re-launch the battle.





GD: Many players were forced to spend long periods of time and play through very stressful stages that they finally cleared only to have to start over due to network errors. Since Hard Mode requires a longer time to conquer than ever before, this will be a very useful feature.

New Active Skills are added.

Knight "Hate Assemble"



[table]

[tr]

[th]Mana[/th]

[th]CoolTime[/th]

[th]CastTime[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]3[/th]

[th]20[/th]

[th]2.0[/th]

[th]You attract hate from all party members to yourself,

making you an easier target for the enemy.[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Knight "Ultimate Force"



[table]

[tr]

[th]Mana[/th]

[th]CoolTime[/th]

[th]CastTime[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]5[/th]

[th]40[/th]

[th]2.33[/th]

[th]Attack the enemy with damage equivalent to the hate value accumulated on you.

After the attack, your own hate value is reduced to 0.[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Priest "Aurora Heal"



[table]

[tr]

[th]Mana[/th]

[th]CoolTime[/th]

[th]CastTime[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]6[/th]

[th]35[/th]

[th]2.5[/th]

[th]Heals 300 HP of the target connected to the passive skill 'Healing Tune'.

If no one is connected to it, it heals its own HP by 300.[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Priest "Angelus"



[table]

[tr]

[th]Mana[/th]

[th]CoolTime[/th]

[th]CastTime[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]8[/th]

[th]60[/th]

[th]5.63[/th]

[th]Reduces everyone's skill cool time by 50%.[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Wizard "Electrical Shot"



[table]

[tr]

[th]Mana[/th]

[th]CoolTime[/th]

[th]CastTime[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]2[/th]

[th]8[/th]

[th]2.33[/th]

[th]200 damage to the enemy.

Reduces the cooldown of 'Lightning Trap' by 5 seconds when this is activated.[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Wizard "Boosting"



[table]

[tr]

[th]Mana[/th]

[th]CoolTime[/th]

[th]CastTime[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]5[/th]

[th]30[/th]

[th]0[/th]

[th]This skill can be used without chanting.

Increase your own passive level to 5.[/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Adjustments to existing skills.

Knight

Reduced mana costs for 'Howling'.

Mana Cost : 4 ⇒ 3

Mana Cost : 4 ⇒ Decreased cool time for 'Fortress'.

Cool Time : 30 ⇒ 24

Cool Time : 30 ⇒ 'Spirit Charge' increases 'HATE' significantly.

Old: For 15 seconds, "Volitional" is granted you.

New: It becomes easier to be targeted by the enemy. For 15 seconds, "Volitional" is granted you.

Old: New: 'Defensive Aura' modified to grant 'Iron Wall' to all party members.

Old: Restores you 100 HP. For 15 seconds, "Iron Wall" is granted you.

New: Restores you 100 HP. For 10 seconds, "Iron Wall" is granted all players.

Priest

Corrected effect text for 'Heal Area'.

Old: It gradually heals players in the area.

New: It heals 25 HP of players in the area every second.

Old: New: It heals of players in the area every second. 'Regeneration' effect duration extended.

Duration of effect: 10 sec ⇒ 12 sec

Duration of effect: 10 sec ⇒ Decreased cool time for 'Divine Aura'.

Cool Time: 20 sec ⇒ 12 sec

Cool Time: 20 sec ⇒ Increased mana costs for 'Resolute'.

Mana Cost: 3 ⇒ 5

Initial skills changes.

"Cure" has been added to Priests' initial skills.

This has removed 'Forte Shock' from the initial skill set.

Priests' initial skills are Divine Aura, Heal Area and Cure.

GD: We believe that the usage rate of the Cure is increasing as the later stages progress, and that it is recognised as one of the essential skills, for example by resetting the game in Normal Mode if the player does not have the Cure. Of course, we have confirmed that it is possible to clear the final stage without this skill, but we decided to include the key skill in the strategy as an initial skill to avoid situations where it does not even exist as an option. We believe there is still room for improvement in the system itself, such as the fact that the abnormalities generated by the bosses are too powerful and the balance of each skill is unbalanced, so we plan to make further updates to the system, including the skill effects.

Wizard

Reduced duration of effect of 'Nitro Shot'.

Duration of effect: 20 sec ⇒ 15 sec

Duration of effect: 20 sec ⇒ Increased cool time for 'Megiddo Flame'.

Cool Time: 32 sec ⇒ 45 sec

Cool Time: 32 sec ⇒ Reduced cool time and mana cost for 'Resovaleno'.

Cool Time: 55 sec ⇒ 45 sec

Mana Cost: 8 ⇒ 7

Cool Time: 55 sec ⇒ Mana Cost: 8 ⇒ Decreased cool time on 'Flame Aura'.

Cool Time: 50 sec ⇒ 35 sec

Cool Time: 50 sec ⇒ Certain moves used by bosses when using 'Seven Dimension' can no longer be evaded. GD: This skill was designed to maintain the player's passive levels while stopping the player from attacking the boss, but it is increasingly being used as a means of forcing the player to break through the boss's powerful gimmicks. While this skill is very stylish and can be a hero in a party, we have modified the overly powerful effect to be more in line with the design intent.

New Steam achievements added.

10 Steam Achievements have been added with this update.

About resetting saved data

Saved data prior to 0.3.0.0 has been reset.

This requires a tutorial when the game is launched, and Hard Mode cannot be joined until Normal Mode is completed again.

Also, the options have been restored to their default settings, so please check again.

(Graphic settings may remain available).

Steam achievements will be carried over. Almost all skills have been adjusted, new skills are present and will be reflected in the missions, so we invite you to play the new and improved TrinityS.

GD: The update adds various parameters, and in order to prevent problems with game progression due to inconsistencies with previous save data, we have decided to reset your game data once.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where characters receiving knockback were not synchronising properly.

Fixed an issue where the Dark Breath effect on Stage 5 Cerberus was not disappearing correctly.

Fixed an issue where attacks that reduced movement speed did not reflect the movement speed effect correctly.

Fixed a problem where the clear stage number was not reflected correctly when clearing the final stage.

Fixed an issue where combat would not start on retry.

We are sorry for the really long wait.

Thank you very much for all the feedback, opinions and support.

Please continue to support 'TrinityS'.