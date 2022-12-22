Christmas update that includes Act 4!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Merry Christmas!

Today's patch brings a plethora of new features to the main branch:

Act 4

🎯 Act 4 can now be explored by all players! This act includes 60 new enemies and four campaign bosses.

🎯 If you have unlocked Continuum Mode previous to this patch, Continuum Mode will be locked. Don't panic: all your progress, unlocked waypoints and such from playing Continuum Mode are still there. However, you need to finish Act 4 first to enter Continuum Mode. At that point, Continuum Mode will be unlocked and your previous progress during Continuum Mode made available.

🎯 To enter Act 4, complete the final mission in Act 3.

Level cap increased to 60

🎯 You can now level up to 60!

Continuum XL

🎯 Continuum XL brings various changes to the core game experience and is unlocked by completing Act 4 on Continuum Mode.

Grand and Uber Continuum Events

🎯 Grand and Uber Continuum Events have now been added to the game. These events are end-game dungeons with special loot available in Continuum XL.

New items

🎯 Item sets: 16 item sets have been added! These can drop for Mythic and higher item grades. Their drop rate is significantly increased during Continuum XL, especially towards the end, as well as in Continuum Events (based on their difficulty).

🎯 Uber-grade items: These top-level items that only are dropped in Grand and Uber Continuum Events.

🎯 Stationary Indestructible Hull: An Active Auxiliary Item that generates an aura which provides temporary invulnerability to all allies within its range.

New skills

🎯 Flux Deflector (Founders Tier 3): Damage taken from a single hit can at most inflict X% of your max hull. Your hull regeneration is reduced by Y%.

🎯 Hardened Tail (Axiom Tier 2): Direct damage to Sentinel tail segments is reduced by X%-Y%, where damage reduction is higher for segments further away from the head.

🎯 Emergency Repairs (Founders Tier 2): The player is instantly brought back to life with X% hull upon suffering fatal damage, and is then invulnerable for Y seconds. Has a cooldown of Z minutes.

🎯 Enable/disable bullet on-hit effects: You can now enable or disable bullet on-hit-effects for different sources.

🎯 The map UI has been revised to make navigation easier.

🎯 Many sprites have been polished.

🎯 You can now choose which map modes that are enabled. This setting is located under the General settings section (the option "Enabled map modes"). The default setting is "All"

🎯 Simplified Chinese is now supported! This localization was single-handedly done by 执天之意(WH)! If you have a Chinese language set in your operating system, it should automatically change the language to simplified Chinese the first time the game is started post this patch.



Other news: while more content and changes are planned for early access, Nienix is on track for a Q1 2023 release.

Hope to see you all in game!

/Hannes