Fuchian Chronicles Demo now Available!

Happy holidays everyone! I hope the season has been treating you well. That said, I’m here with an early Christmas present for you all: a demo for Fuchian Chronicles!

The demo is standalone, and tells a story not found in the base game. It takes place between Chapter 2 and 3 of the base game, and follows a new character, Captain Inka, as she conducts an important rescue operation to save a GFE spy. I wanted to release a demo earlier, but decided it was better to do so when there was more content available in the base game first. Besides, I think having the additional context would enhance the experience, whether you play the base game first or the demo first.

In addition to the demo being released, I also made a few minor changes to the base game. They are as follows:

Some enemies have been weakened a little. More specifically, I reduced their stats a little and tweaked the AI so they don’t heal as often.

The “L” key is now a shortcut for opening the save menu. The quickload issue I mentioned in the previous update is unfortunately proving harder to solve than I thought. So until I do, I hope this makes up for it a little. “F5” still quicksaves as before, so you can use that.

Weapon Proficiency has been tweaked. It now takes more shots to gain proficiency, but multi-hit skills now grant proficiency as well, per hit (i.e. “Spreadshot” grants proficiency three times if all three shots hit). It’s easier to gain proficiency (and “levels”) in the demo to better show how it works.

Bunnoid weapons can now be disassembled for materials. Due to a quirk in how equipment are tagged by the engine, this only applies to newly acquired equipment (or if you start a new game). Unwanted equipment can still be sold, so you can get use out of them that way. I’ll likely add more stuff to the list of equipment you can disassemble later.

Some of the descriptions in the options menu have been updated to be clearer. Hopefully that'll reduce confusion as to what the options do.

Toggling Fullscreen is now an option in the options menu. You can still toggle it using F4 if you’d like.

You may notice that some parts of the databank unlocks differently in the demo than it does in the base game. It is how I would eventually like it to work, but as new databank entries are being added with each chapter, I have chosen to implement the new unlock method when the base game is complete.

That’s it for this update! No price increase this time because it makes no sense to do so for a demo release. As always, please let me know if you encounter any bugs in either the demo or base game. I will have time to fix bugs for the rest of December, but I’ll be visiting family in January so I likely won’t have time to work on the game or fix any bugs until I get back. Development of Chapter 5 will start in February, and I’ll make an update post then when I have something to show!

Once again, thank you for checking out the demo (and hopefully the base game!), and happy holidays!