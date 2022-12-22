Added an Effect Visibility Modifier
Applied controller support to the game except for Organ Building System
Upgraded parts of Organ Aminations
Rebalanced Organ Drop Rate for different types
Fixed a bug where Mad died instantly in Test Mode
Fixed a bug where Animation was set to a reversed direction
Fixed a bug where Offspring could not trigger Nerve Effects
Fixed several localization errors
原点计划 update for 22 December 2022
Patch Note V0.2.8
