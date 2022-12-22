 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

原点计划 update for 22 December 2022

Patch Note V0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10198735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an Effect Visibility Modifier
Applied controller support to the game except for Organ Building System
Upgraded parts of Organ Aminations
Rebalanced Organ Drop Rate for different types
Fixed a bug where Mad died instantly in Test Mode
Fixed a bug where Animation was set to a reversed direction
Fixed a bug where Offspring could not trigger Nerve Effects
Fixed several localization errors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1498041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link