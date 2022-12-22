Version 0.5.13 Release: Hellfire

Version 0.5.13 has officially left the beta branch and is now in the stable branch! We'd like to thank everyone who downloaded the beta and provided feedback and bug reports. If you'd like to join in and talk about the game or provide feedback as well, come and join the community on our discord at https://discord.gg/m9MAfrP !

Our next major update will be hero pack 4, and then we will be continuing on to Act 5 content.

You do not need to unsubscribe from the beta branch if you are currently using it, as both beta and stable branches have been updated. Now, on to the details.

There are quite a few additions, updates, and fixes from the last stable version, 0.4.15, listed below.

A new act, with new enemy types, relics, encounters, and continuation of Claire's story

A new form for Claire to unlock after completing Act 3

A new Time Break tech to discover

15 new heroes to find and unlock, bringing the total available to 76!

New heroes and enemies also added to Singularity mode

Skills granted by Relics can now reach level 3 with the appropriate town upgrade

Reworks, improvements, and fixes for General, Cursed, Dark Knight, Samurai, Siren, Secret Service, Jackal Priest, Wraith, Boxer, Pirate, and a few Relics

Performance improvements in battle and on the map screen

Some quality of life updates, AI improvements, and a whole host of various fixes and other updates

The following changelog outlines the details of changes from version 0.5.12b to this release, 0.5.13.

Changelog for version 0.5.13