Version 0.5.13 Release: Hellfire

Version 0.5.13 has officially left the beta branch and is now in the stable branch! We'd like to thank everyone who downloaded the beta and provided feedback and bug reports. If you'd like to join in and talk about the game or provide feedback as well, come and join the community on our discord at https://discord.gg/m9MAfrP !
Our next major update will be hero pack 4, and then we will be continuing on to Act 5 content.
You do not need to unsubscribe from the beta branch if you are currently using it, as both beta and stable branches have been updated. Now, on to the details.
There are quite a few additions, updates, and fixes from the last stable version, 0.4.15, listed below.
New Content and Major Updates from 0.4.15
- A new act, with new enemy types, relics, encounters, and continuation of Claire's story
- A new form for Claire to unlock after completing Act 3
- A new Time Break tech to discover
- 15 new heroes to find and unlock, bringing the total available to 76!
- New heroes and enemies also added to Singularity mode
- Skills granted by Relics can now reach level 3 with the appropriate town upgrade
- Reworks, improvements, and fixes for General, Cursed, Dark Knight, Samurai, Siren, Secret Service, Jackal Priest, Wraith, Boxer, Pirate, and a few Relics
- Performance improvements in battle and on the map screen
- Some quality of life updates, AI improvements, and a whole host of various fixes and other updates
The following changelog outlines the details of changes from version 0.5.12b to this release, 0.5.13.
Changelog for version 0.5.13
- Steam achievements have been added for rescuing Act 4 heroes
- Lore and flavor text added for Act 4 heroes
- Alcohol skills now have a stack limit of 5 by default, but Big Dan can stack them infinitely
- Reworked Dark Knight's Eclipse and Souleater skills
- Reworked Golem to gain free turns until it is downed when all allies are dead
- Reworked Vul's stances to not cancel out other stances granted by relics, etc.
- Rocker AI will now use Power Ballad skill before using Jam, if possible
- Improved Maelstrom AI to enable and disable Calm based on having full MP or not
- Added enable/disable quantifier for in-battle description on Sandstorm skill
- Attributes now cannot be reduced to less than 15% of base
- Stasis Time Break skill now also grants heal nullification on target enemy, and costs less
- Increased base cost of Haste Time Break skill
- Player now loses end-of-battle ties
- Reworked one of the Act 4 elite encounters to use Gadgeteer
- Rebalanced Fate Weaver boss to provide more of a challenge
- Reworked Magma Beast boss and Magma Pup enemy to have a more dynamic/interesting end state
- Reworked Biter enemy into two related enemies, to provide more of a challenge with a less frustrating skillset
- Hell Pit boss can now only summon Imp Champions to the front/center position, one at a time
- Fixed AI controlled characters not being able to use skills granted from relics
- Fixed crash when Mirror Image Zane uses Combust
- Fixed indicators for Consecrate skill making it seem as though it hits your team instead of enemies
