Update Organs Please and prepare for a bloody good time!

Greetings!

The first Organs Please content update is ready to download and play. It contains the next story week with brand new challenges for the Factory Administrator.

The Committee and the survivors face a new plague on Vert-5 that threatens to decimate humanity. Together with the Committee, you must eradicate the disease with a mass vaccination of the colonists.

As a special mission, the Committee will arm you with a stun gun… and some visitors might not be too happy with the shocking news.

Faction representatives will regularly stop by the checkpoint and give you new quests. Make no mistake, the fate of all citizens of Vertical-5 depends on your choices.

The Committee has also prepared the launch of the new Goods and Resource Sections. They have passed the final inspection and are ready to operate at full capacity.

In addition, we have also:

Asked the Inspector to alert you when you have 0 stars of Committee confidence left.

Updated the list of Ark construction orders.

Added a warning about quitting the game without saving.

Improved and updated the in-game encyclopedia.

Added access to the Faction Services base window.

Improved the visuals of the Factory, adding animations and VFX for the sections.

Fixed a bug with the display of completed orders in the list after building a section.

All improvements are aimed at increasing the efficiency of your work. Do not let down the Committee and humanity – the construction of the Ark must be completed on time.

Please share your appeals, requests, and complaints about the work of the Factory here and on Discord. May the blessings of the Meat God be with you!

Sincerely,

Organs Please Team