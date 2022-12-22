Share · View all patches · Build 10198606 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, crusaders!

A new update 2.0.6k has arrived!

Highlights:

Fixed a remaining issue with the disappearance of the dropped loot when changing locations;

Fixed some crashes on the global map, and during the transition between chapters;

Fixed the consequences of the previous bug, where some essential characters could die. For example, if Early Sunset or the travelers in Pulura’s Fall died, you can load a previous save when they were still alive, whereas before you had to reload a save much farther away, or restart a whole chapter. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused for some of our players;

Fixed the issue with negative statuses you got due to Flying Time Undertow not being removed even after you left the island.

If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Areas

Fixed a computer you could walk through in Blackwater;

After fighting Deskari in Iz, skipping the cutscene could lead to the party getting stuck – fixed, it's no longer possible to skip that cutscene anymore;

Fixed a bug, when Galfrey and Irabeth could die during the siege of Drezen. If they already have before this patch, you need to load an earlier save, where they are still alive (before storming the gates, for example);

Fixed the bug in Pulura's Fall, when suspicious travelers could die during the battle with the undead. If that already happened, you will need to load an earlier save, before the beginning of that battle;

Fixed the cutscene after a battle with Marhevok in Wintersun, where he would get up and start fighting again;

Fixed the issue that could prevent the party from boarding the ship in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC;

Fixed the issue with Early Sunset's death at the Fleshmarkets. If he already died before the patch, you will need to load an earlier save, when he was still alive, before you left Nexus and went to Fleshmarkets with him;

Fixed the issues with the walkway to the port in Alushinyrra Lower City;

Improved the navigation and positioning of mobs on one of the treasure islands in the DLC;

Improved the navigation in Iz in Inevitable Excess DLC:

It was possible to pass through some walls in Blackwater, if you are lucky enough – fixed;

Sometimes the Commander and their party couldn't board the ship in Alushinyrra's port in The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC – fixed. If the option to board the ship is still missing, resting nearby or exiting the location and re-entering will fix the issue.

Quests

A quest to find the missing crusader in Drezen could break if Camellia was dead – fixed. If you are already having a problem with this quest, you need to load a save before entering Drezen, and resurrect Camellia;

Fixed the issue with The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC, when the Find the last treasure quest from the stand-alone mode became available in the main campaign;

If during the storm of Drezen one of the crusaders with a battering ram is killed, the gates will still open;

If Lann acquired an animal companion during his journey, it would mess with his romance by blocking your access to the note and bottle he was supposed to leave for you in Nexus – fixed, the loyal animal will let you pass now;

Ignoring the Undead Uprising quest during the 3rd chapter could later cause trouble for the Lich - fixed, now the quest will fail, if you didn't complete it in chapter 3, or will be resolved, if you already took the next quest in chapter 5;

Wenduag could be present during the meeting with Iomedae and Nocticula, [spoiler]despite being killed earlier after a sudden but inevitable betrayal[/spoiler] – fixed.

Turn-based mode

Charge didn't work right in turn-based mode when the mount had an active status effect which affected it – fixed.

Classes & Mechanics

A duplicate of Arcane Armor Mastery feat was available for some classes upon level up – fixed;

A duplicate of the Second Bloodrager Bloodline feat will no longer appear when leveling your character;

A status effect from Burning Infusion wasn't displayed on the enemies – fixed;

Bonuses from Magic Fang and Magic Fang, Greater could be lost after saving and loading the game – fixed;

Dragon Disciple prestige class now has the right prerequisites for interacting with the Bloodrager class;

In Through the Ashes DLC, the Icy Prison spell Sendri casted during a cutscene worked incorrectly – fixed;

Permanent status effects Ageing, Middle Age, Old Age, Venerable Age, and Staggered weren't removed after the Flying Time Undertow stopped affecting the group – fixed;

Some characters could get overzealous with Leading Strike, and use it against their friends – fixed;

When transitioning from Bloodrager Primalist to Dragon Disciple, it was impossible to select a draconic bloodline – fixed;

You won't be able to select the same sorcerer bloodline twice now (for Crossblooded archetype and Second Bloodline mythic feat).

UI

An icon of the selected ability could be missing from the cursor – fixed for both mouse and controller;

For playing with the controller, the interface could get stuck after opening the menu while an info window or a glossary window were open – fixed;

Improved the interaction with overtips (interaction icons) on various levels, when playing with the controller;

Improved the layout of the bug reporting window for some languages;

It was possible to select a feat from the red (inaccessible) part of the list by taking a step back, then step forward during leveling up (the character didn't get the feat after the process of leveling up was complete, though) – fixed;

It was possible to switch between the controller and mouse in the tactical battle results window, which could lead to a loss of control – fixed;

Now, when you hide the interface in photomode, it will also hide the cursor;

Pre-generated characters couldn't select some deities, even if they had all requirements to do so – fixed;

Under certain circumstances, when playing with a controller, character cards and menu cards could stay on screen and not disappear – fixed.

System

Fixed crashing into the main menu in some cases, when transitioning between the 1st and the 2nd chapters;

Fixed the issue with the return of the fog of war area on some maps;

It was possible to skip time while traveling on the global map, which could lead to a crash to main menu, after triggering a random encounter – fixed, you will no longer move while skipping time.

Misс