Christmas with Valand

We support Christmas theme!

Hello Vikings! The New Year is just around the corner, it's time to fully develop the New Year mood for each of you!

We are glad to inform you that on December 22.12.22, the New Year discounts will begin, you can easily buy Valand at a reduced cost. At the same time, a winter decoration was added for the winter holidays.

We are already actively working on a major update that you will be able to see at the beginning of the new 2023. This update will open the doors to a new era that we will definitely remember.

Stay with us! Sincerely, the Valand team.