Winter Update Is Live!

Dear operators,
Happy holidays! v.0.93.4.0 Winter Update is here!
Winter Special Event:
Introducing new holiday special event! Participate in the event to get access to unique weapon skins! Weapon skin task will be unlocked daily, be sure to check out your event menu and complete tasks to earn your sweet awesome skins!
Improved Shotgun Control
We have noticed that sometimes it is really difficult to perform pump action shotgun reload with both trigger and grip button, especially for Index players. Thus we have added a new 'Auto shotgun pumping' option, it allows you to reload without holding the trigger button, which is easier to maintain fire rate and boost up combat performance.
Here is the complete patch note for v.0.93.4.0
- Added new holiday season event.
- Added 6 new weapons skins.
- Added new series of special quests to unlock unique weapons skins.
- Added an 'Auto Shotgun Pumping' button, which allows the player to pump the shotgun without holding the trigger.
- Added a new feature of ejecting the mag with off-hand.
- Adjusted the stunning time, visual performance, and trigger time of the flashbang, now the stunning time is equal for both the PC and standalone versions.
- Adjusted the rules of Bomb Defusal. The team has to acquire 11 round wins to victory, an extra round will be added if both teams have reached the match point.
- Adjusted the bullet penetration performance for wooden materials.
- Adjusted the foliage and grass effect in Lumber.
- Removed miscellaneous invisible walls in Wildlands.
- Addressed an issue that basketball cannot be picked in the spectating room in Survival/Zombie Survival Mode.
Changed files in this update