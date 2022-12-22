Winter Update Is Live!

Dear operators,

Happy holidays! v.0.93.4.0 Winter Update is here!

Winter Special Event:

Introducing new holiday special event! Participate in the event to get access to unique weapon skins! Weapon skin task will be unlocked daily, be sure to check out your event menu and complete tasks to earn your sweet awesome skins!

Improved Shotgun Control

We have noticed that sometimes it is really difficult to perform pump action shotgun reload with both trigger and grip button, especially for Index players. Thus we have added a new 'Auto shotgun pumping' option, it allows you to reload without holding the trigger button, which is easier to maintain fire rate and boost up combat performance.

Here is the complete patch note for v.0.93.4.0