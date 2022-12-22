Minor Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10198258 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 08:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Now one of the shoppers is going to be at the Tavern for players.

Also, there is a chest at the Tavern.

Weapon Buyer is added to the list of shoppers.

He will buy only 1 weapon from players which players are holding at the moment.

He will pay 500 gold if the weapon has no enchant and he will pay 500 extra per enchant.

These changes are not final and can be changed at any time during Early Access.