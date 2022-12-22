Minor Game Update

Now one of the shoppers is going to be at the Tavern for players.
Also, there is a chest at the Tavern.
Weapon Buyer is added to the list of shoppers.
He will buy only 1 weapon from players which players are holding at the moment.
He will pay 500 gold if the weapon has no enchant and he will pay 500 extra per enchant.
These changes are not final and can be changed at any time during Early Access.
- Please report any bug or crash in the Steam Community.
** They will be addressed as soon as possible.
*** Thanks for playing!!
Changed files in this update