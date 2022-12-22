 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend of Kendor update for 22 December 2022

Minor Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10198258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now one of the shoppers is going to be at the Tavern for players.

Also, there is a chest at the Tavern.

Weapon Buyer is added to the list of shoppers.

He will buy only 1 weapon from players which players are holding at the moment.

He will pay 500 gold if the weapon has no enchant and he will pay 500 extra per enchant.

These changes are not final and can be changed at any time during Early Access.

  • Please report any bug or crash in the Steam Community.
    ** They will be addressed as soon as possible.
    *** Thanks for playing!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1274232
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link