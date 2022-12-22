HOLIDAY RELEASE: Online mode and more!

Hey all! Happy holidays! As I've been snowed in for the past month, I've been able to put in a good sized update. Without further ado, this release has:

Online mode has arrived - Yes, the promised online mode (early version) has come! Switch to online mode in the main menu and you can play against others playing in VR or PC (cross platform), join their rooms, play a variety of modes. This is an early beta, so keep in mind there are some unique issues for a solo dev to fix when it comes to online. So I'll work on it as we go, but I'm super excited to play some VR basketball against some of you! I'll be out there!

3v3 Mode - Just for fun, I added a 3v3 mode. I think 2v2 is still the best way to play, but I have always loved 3v3 basketball.

5v5 Mode (EARLY) - Oh... what? 5v5 was added too? Yeah, I experimented with that. I also added a full court mode for 5v5. Even then, it's mostly an experimental thing until I refine the chaos that 5v5 adds. This mode isn't playable yet in online, but I will get there as I refine it.

SPECIAL TOURNAMENTS - I added a new menu under tournaments where you can get invited to SPECIAL tournaments depending on your rank and win streak. These tournaments are hosted in unique locations and have increasingly more difficult competition and better prizes.

Two new courts - For the above game modes, I added a few new fun courts. First I have an early stadium court (which I'm experimenting with packing full of intimidating fans) and a fire court. That one is meant for the Fire Tournament, which is the hardest tournament, so it has intense fire burning around the court.