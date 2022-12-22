Chronos Builder Update 1.0.4

Additions:

• Added Fishing Hamlet and Hospital environment assets!

• Added spacing option to the VTT export menu to increase the range of the capture beyond the grid size.

• Added “F” command to focus the camera on the selected items.

• Added “Focus on selection” button to the taskbar.

• Added “Undo/Redo” commands to Terrain Tool actions, done through “Ctrl+Z” and “Ctrl+y”.

◦ Compatible with “Enable/Disable” terrain

◦ Compatible with biome changes.

◦ Compatible with Texture paint actions.

◦ Compatible with Terraform (raise, lower, level, smooth) actions.

◦ Compatible with Liquid paint actions.

**

Fixes:

**

• Fixed a bug that’d lock camera zoom commands if an item spawn action was cancelled.

• Increased camera movement bounds on low heights.

• “S” key will also cause a “pull back” effect on the camera after reaching the bounds. Similar to the zoom back effect.

• Fixed a bug that’d rotate the camera 180º on its Y axis at certain points when zooming back at the max height.

• Fixed Terraform “Raise” and “Lower” height modes to that they are smoother.

• Fixed terrain covering the floor tiles.

• Fixed max view distance on Table top and Cenital views to allow for full map visibility.

• Fixed terrain brush not adapting to the terrain height.

• Fixed brush scale command interacting with Undo-action. Now brush commands wont trigger while holding the “Shift” key.

• Removed inactive buttons from the taskbar. These will be added in the future once their functionality is implemented.

• Fixed a bug that’d apply camera speed changes whenever the slider was modified, even if the user cancelled said changes.

• Improved image export quality.