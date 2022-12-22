 Skip to content

Survivor Of The Journey update for 22 December 2022

Optimization patch 0.9

Survivor Of The Journey update for 22 December 2022

Optimization patch

The algorithm where the monster is summoned is slightly modified

This has shown a very significant effect and will help the player maintain 60 to 80 fps

If you can feel the optimization, please leave a comment Your words will be of great help to future patches

  • Update

-You can control the speed of the game in the In-Game Settings window.

-You can turn pad vibration off and on in-game settings window

  • bugfix

-Fixed a bug where the game sometimes crash when there is a pet

-Fixed a bug where Autogard-related achievements were not normally applied

