Optimization patch 0.9

Optimization patch
The algorithm where the monster is summoned is slightly modified
This has shown a very significant effect and will help the player maintain 60 to 80 fps
If you can feel the optimization, please leave a comment Your words will be of great help to future patches
Update
-You can control the speed of the game in the In-Game Settings window.
-You can turn pad vibration off and on in-game settings window
bugfix
-Fixed a bug where the game sometimes crash when there is a pet
-Fixed a bug where Autogard-related achievements were not normally applied
