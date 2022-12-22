Optimization patch 0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10197741 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 07:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Optimization patch

The algorithm where the monster is summoned is slightly modified

This has shown a very significant effect and will help the player maintain 60 to 80 fps

If you can feel the optimization, please leave a comment Your words will be of great help to future patches

-You can control the speed of the game in the In-Game Settings window.

-You can turn pad vibration off and on in-game settings window

bugfix

-Fixed a bug where the game sometimes crash when there is a pet

-Fixed a bug where Autogard-related achievements were not normally applied