An Iceberg of Emotions - New Side Quest!

“Reerion has once again found a way to shapeshift into a werewolf! This time he's out for revenge troubling the woods of Wookikota.”

Happy Holidays everyone!

Today I’m super excited to release this brand new side quest for War Islands called “An Iceberg of Emotions”. A completely new cold environment with a very angry fella at the end :)

In it you’ll be able to acquire 3 new items for your wardrobe: A Crystal Armor for Sarsi, Boomerang for Jonathan and Staff for Almika!

To start the quest make sure you beat Reerion the first time then go to the location below! From there it’s a easy walk to the Crystal Cave where your adventure begins!

This update also features a brand new lighting, weather effects, game menu UI improvements and a awesome new LOD system for seeing areas from far away with more detail!

Lastly, the Christmas Special side quest is now back online, so if you haven’t played it already make sure you also stop by Dabiriu’s main base to beat it and get cool rewards!

As always, let me know what you think of this update! I’ve changed so many things under the hood that’s really hard to count, hope you have a great time playing it! If you do need any support you can always contact me through our community channels.

Cheers!

Lucas