Purple War - Update (Dec. 21st) notice

Greetings~

Purple War received its latest update today. As the update comes with game client only so there was no downtime of service for this update.

Anyone who launches Steam app after the release of update will automatically receive patch. And if you have been playing Purple War (or Steam app was running) by the time of new update is released, then please restart your Steam app to receive the latest game client patch.

New Features

New maps for Costum mode

Stone Hurst (Fortified) & Rich Pasture (Fortified)

'Fortified' maps have pre-deployed defensive structures around each player bases.

In these maps, players can focus more on mid to late game battles, while feeling relatively safer from early rushes.

Lobby UI improvements

Blance Adjustment

Rhuva

Dimensional Fissure: Decreased Maximum Range (50 → 30)

Blaster Ship

Increased Weapon Damage (40 → 43)

Decreased Delay Between Attacks (1.25s → 1.00s)

Royal Dragon

Decreased Production Time (83.12s → 75s)

Increased Weapon Damage (50 → 65)

Reaper

Increased Base Mana (50 → 75)

Lightning Burst: Decreased Mana Cost (100 → 75)

Gargoyle

Increased Ground Attack Weapon Range (1 → 4)

Sight & Detection range Adjustment

Thank you,

Purple War team