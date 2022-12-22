Alpha Hotfix #050

Ver. 2.0.2.9
If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after update, please check our general solutions first.
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
(USERNAME is the same as your Windows name)
[Game Systems]
- Added new graphic settings.
Brightness, Contrast, Volumetric Cloud
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that the save file could not be deleted in-game.
- Fixed some crashes.
[Optimization]
The following optimizations have been progressed
- Inventory optimization
