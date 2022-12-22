 Skip to content

Night of the Dead update for 22 December 2022

Alpha Hotfix #050

Ver. 2.0.2.9

If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
(USERNAME is the same as your Windows name)

[Game Systems]
  • Added new graphic settings.
    Brightness, Contrast, Volumetric Cloud
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed that the save file could not be deleted in-game.
  • Fixed some crashes.
[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed

  • Inventory optimization

