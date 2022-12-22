Alpha Hotfix #050

Ver. 2.0.2.9

If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Local\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

(USERNAME is the same as your Windows name)

[Game Systems]

Added new graphic settings.

Brightness, Contrast, Volumetric Cloud

[Bug Fixed]

Fixed that the save file could not be deleted in-game.

Fixed some crashes.

[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed