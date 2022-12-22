Ghost Christmas Party ~ Limited-time Free Skins, Get In the Festive Spirit!

Hey there!

It's that time of year again – Christmas is here!

Unfortunately, it's not always the most friendly time of year for some players... Walking through the crowded streets feels like being surrounded by couples who have cast a Reveal Spell, like we have nowhere to hide. It's as if I've lost my stealth ability as a haunt, running frantically but unable to escape.

But don't worry – in the virtual world of Hunt-or-Haunt, you won't have to deal with any of that. So come join us and celebrate the holiday season with some limited-time, free Christmas skins. Just log in during the event period (12/23-01/06) to access them.

This is such a great opportunity, don't miss out on all the fun in Hunt-or-Haunt!

Here are the details of this update:

New Content:

Added Christmas event skins, 2 sets each for Hunters and Haunts(12/23-01/06)

Optimization:

Optimized tutorial for new players

Optimized synchronization and added PING value display for connections

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue with display of Hunter's protective shield

Fixed issue with Haunt team member voice chat

Fixed issue where the number of haunts was not being restricted by rules when the Random Faction option was disabled

Fixed issue with appearance UI, where preview display is incorrect due to change in resolution