0.6.15 Update - EV, Bridge, Tinting, Lights, Santa's Cabin and Xmas Deco!

Santa's Cabin

Santa's Cabin is added to the mountain

Gift Box delivery is added (Produced at the Santa's Cabin with Toy Boxes and Container/Pallets)

You can buy Santa Costume and Xmas decorations at Santa's Cabin

You can pick up some snowballs at Santa's Cabin and throw them to others!





Another Ghost Hunting

Kill Krampus!

Ansan Speedway and Bridge

Ansan speedway is moved to the south of Jeju Island

You can go there by the long over-the-ocean highway near Olle Speedway or near Sung-San





EV

Zydro and Zydro Police is added

You can buy it at the dealership near Seo-Gui-Po Downtown (There are 2 versions. 300HP and 670HP)

You can test drive 670HP Zydro at the Ansan Speedway (Located on the south of the Island)









Light Attachment

You can buy attachable lights at the garage of the dealership near Seo-Gui-Po Downtown

You can attach temp to your vehicle body, up to 10 items

You can use the lift at the dealership garage that helps place LED Strips under the vehicle

You need to interact with the light to toggle it on/off and you can also set it to sync with the vehicle's light mode









Window Tinting

You can change the color and opacity of the window at the garage



Starting House

A small house is added to the starting place, with a parking space

You can buy furniture and place them at the house



New Interaction Box

The interaction box graphic is changed from a yellow line to a blue transparent



Garbage job rebalanced (Thanks to Llama and Bushman)

The default trash spawn rate is reduced

The trash spawn rate gets increased when there are more than one garbage job players

Compacty now can hold 40 small trash bags, instead of 20

Changes

[Map] Ansan Speedway is removed from Timeattack and Race game mode (Until future changes)

[Police] Police vehicle's level requirement is lowered

[UI] Last World map location and zoom are now saved for a game session

[UI] Now the player list in HUD is hidden in Single Player (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[UI] Now chat doesn't auto scroll when a player is scrolling it (Thanks to Afterstormer)

[UI] Chatting is now allowed during refueling (Thanks to Blackcat_LPD)

[Vehicle] Now you can stop refueling

Bug Fixed

[Item] Buying an item with insufficient funds was possible (Thanks to MHM969)

[Truck] Town cargo bonus didn't apply (Thanks to HunkyDory)

[UI] Gameplay option's label text clip on the left side (Thanks to BigZ2088)

[UI] Memory Leak on the player list at the in-game menu (Thanks to Sule and Afterstormer)

[UI] Non-rescue vehicle map icon has an abandoned rescue job popup when clicking (Thanks to Red boi)

[UI] Player enter/leave message doesn't have space after the player name in some languages (Thanks to BigZ2088)

[UI] Popup UI stuck after arrest 2 suspect players at the same time (Thanks to Skyver)

[UI] Random Interaction/ESC/Chat key block is fixed (Thanks to 8Sh1t, NorthHopper, Mr. Sandman, majored1, and KaityPawzzz)

[Vehicle] Autopilot put reverse while still moving forward (Thanks to Paulo Roberto)

[Vehicle] Cannot spawn large trailer at the Gang-Jung warehouse (Thanks to [o_o])

[Vehicle] Right side virtual mirror was not working with Police (Thanks to Skyver)

[Vehicle] Stella's rear window was inside-out (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)

[Vehicle] Suspension spring rate part can change ride height when the ride height part is already installed (Thanks to 𝐵𝓁𝒶𝒸𝓀𝒸𝒶𝓉 and SmallbutDeadly)

[Vehicle] TCS malfunction with brake power tune (Thanks to HunkyDory)

[Vehicle] Trophy Taxi's window frame was using window material (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)

[Vehicle] Vehicle gets damaged by hitting a ghost (Thanks to soda)

[Vehicle] Vehicle reset after colliding over 300KPH (Thanks to [o_o])

[Vehicle] Winch's length was not applied correctly between walking and attaching (Thanks to catb0t)