Chrono Survival update for 22 December 2022

Patch 1.02a

Share · View all patches · Build 10197510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Acorn: Maximum damage bonus of 100%.
The princess can now attract food with a fishing rod.
Fixed a bug that prevented tornadoes from synthesizing.
The opening of some of the syntesis was not saved.
Minor bug fixes.

