Acorn: Maximum damage bonus of 100%.
The princess can now attract food with a fishing rod.
Fixed a bug that prevented tornadoes from synthesizing.
The opening of some of the syntesis was not saved.
Minor bug fixes.
Chrono Survival update for 22 December 2022
Patch 1.02a
Acorn: Maximum damage bonus of 100%.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update