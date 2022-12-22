12/22 Update Notice

Thank you for playing JR East Train Simulator!

Based on your feedback, we have added the following features to make your driving experience even more enjoyable.

・Added a button to display the manual on the menu screen and pause screen.

・Added a setting item for voice to the settings screen.

We would also like to inform you of our future update schedule.

We had originally planned to release the next DLC in December, but due to the many requests for the basic pack and DLC (Tokaido Line, Chuo Line Rapid Service, and Oito Line), we have decided to give priority to the enhancement of the functions of the basic pack and DLC (Tokaido Line, Chuo Line Rapid Service, and Oito Line) first.

Currently, we are considering the following functional enhancements.

・Maximum speed display

・Expansion of guidance for beginners

・Expansion of controller support and key bindings for controllers

・Addition of in-train broadcasts and call-out sounds (starting with those for which sound sources are available, such as the conductor's voice broadcast).

・Support for Steam's language switching function

・Design changes to the route selection screen.

The timing of the above items is undecided at this time, and there is a possibility that they will not be implemented, but we will continue to consider them.

*The next DLC is scheduled to be distributed for the Saikyo Line and Kawagoe Line (Osaki to Kawagoe) in February 2023 or later. (This is the current schedule and is subject to change.)**

We will continue to update the JR East Train Simulator so that it will be loved by everyone.