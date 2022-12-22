 Skip to content

Yami RPG Editor update for 22 December 2022

12/22 Update

Build 10197467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add the ability to drag and drop actor, animation and particle files to the scene
Add the ability to drag and drop files to the input box
Add the ability to drag and drop script files to the script list
Add the "Play" option in the context menu when selecting a sound file
Add "Copy as Text" option to the event command list menu
Add "Scale" property to the actor file
"Scale" property of the actor affects the collision size
"Scale" property of the actor affects animation components
Fix the bug that the "Call Event" command cannot call built-in events.
Fix the bug that optional script parameters may not be displayed.

