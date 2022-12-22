12/22 Update

Add the ability to drag and drop actor, animation and particle files to the scene

Add the ability to drag and drop files to the input box

Add the ability to drag and drop script files to the script list

Add the "Play" option in the context menu when selecting a sound file

Add "Copy as Text" option to the event command list menu

Add "Scale" property to the actor file

"Scale" property of the actor affects the collision size

"Scale" property of the actor affects animation components

Fix the bug that the "Call Event" command cannot call built-in events.

Fix the bug that optional script parameters may not be displayed.