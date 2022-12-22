Mercenaries!

December Christmas Capsule will be open for a limited time in the Capsule Shop!

So don't miss out and celebrate the holiday with Merry AVAMAS skins!

Also, you will get the following bonus rewards for Medals purchased during the below schedule.

Purchase over 10$ from the in-game shop, and you will get Premium Box * 5

*All rewards will be sent within 3 business days after the event concludes.

[Event Schedule]

Time (UTC): 2022. 12. 22, 06: 00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 26, 06:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 12. 22 07:00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 26, 07:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 12. 22, 14:00 PM ~ 2022. 12. 26, 14:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 12. 21, 23:00 PM ~ 2022. 12. 26, 22:00 PM

*Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

[Lili Christmas]



NOTICE

Lili in Christmas is open to the public from the 22nd of December.

[Lili in Christmas] Skin is available for a limited time!

After the limited time, Character capsule will return to [Marek Cyborg]

Time (UTC): 2022. 12. 22, 06: 00 AM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 06:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 12. 22 07:00 AM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 07:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 12. 22, 14:00 PM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 14:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 12. 21, 23:00 PM ~ 2023. 01. 02, 22:00 PM

Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

[X36 Wishes]



NOTICE

X36 Wishes is open to the public from the 22nd of December.

[X36 Wishes] Skin is available for a limited time!

Time (UTC): 2022. 12. 22, 06: 00 AM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 06:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 12. 22 07:00 AM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 07:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 12. 22, 14:00 PM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 14:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 12. 21, 23:00 PM ~ 2023. 01. 02, 22:00 PM

*Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

[Bahamut Wishes] (Seasonal Skin!)



NOTICE

Bahamut Wishes is open to the public from the 22nd of December.

[Bahamut Wishes] Skin is available for a limited time!

Time (UTC): 2022. 12. 22, 06: 00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 26, 06:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 12. 22 07:00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 26, 07:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 12. 22, 14:00 PM ~ 2022. 12. 26, 14:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 12. 21, 23:00 PM ~ 2022. 12. 26, 22:00 PM

*Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

[Noel Desmodus]



NOTICE

Noel Desmodus is open to the public from the 23rd of December.

[Noel Desmodus] Skin is available for a limited time!

Time (UTC): 2022. 12. 23, 06: 00 AM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 06:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 12. 23 07:00 AM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 07:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 12. 23, 14:00 PM ~ 2023. 01. 03, 14:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 12. 22, 23:00 PM ~ 2023. 01. 02, 22:00 PM

*Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

Where to obtain this skin? → Capsule Shop

Merry Christmas Pack:

X-mas Shenah (Character)



Milad FAL



Noel SR-F2



30,000 euros

Where to obtain: In-game SHOP >> AVA MEDAL



In-game SHOP Titanium Skin

[Z95R Christmas]



Where to obtain: In-game SHOP >> WEAPON(Pointman)

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Your AVA Operations Team