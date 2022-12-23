Icarus Week Fifty Five Update | Inventory Sorting by Weight, Name and more

Happy Week Fifty Five! This week we’re adding highly-requested inventory sorting, just in time for Christmas. You’ll be able to sort your inventories four different ways, with preset categories and orders to make it as easy as one click and go.
Happy organization everyone!
Inventory Sorting
Inventory sorting has been a popular request from our community, and while we’ve had some for many months we are expanding it, adding to the functionality and packaging it up for Christmas. You’ll be able to sort your inventory in four ways to organize your gear however best suits you.
Weight, Stack Amount and Name (Alphabetical) are pretty self-explanatory, and the fourth option Type uses the following categories in this order:
- Non-Food Consumables
- Weapons
- Armor
- Buildings
- Resources
- Exotics
Important fixes
We’ve added a range of important fixes this week, many of which were identified by our community in the last few weeks since the big player data decentralization update.
- Icarus now works fully in steam offline mode and without an internet connection
- Repairing at the station now correctly consumes 10 Ren for each repair and repairs the item
- Refunding Talents at the station now works correctly. It refunds the talent and consumes a refund token
- Dropships no longer destroy mission items and any deployables hit will be damaged and drop their items rather than just removed
- Updating Cave Lighting to provide better coverage across different areas of the cave
- We’ve added a new more distinguishable mesh to the Exotic Extraction Ship
Quick guide for new Winter Sale players
If you’ve just bought Icarus in the Winter Sale, welcome! We wanted to give you a few handy links to check out to get amongst the community and enjoy the game as much as possible!
First, join our official Discord here. You can find our growing community of over 47,000 Discord members who will help you with quick tips, finding a team in LFG or sharing your highlights and lowlights. You can also chat with our devs, and get inside scoops on what we’re working on.
Feature Upvote is our player feedback system, where you can report bugs, ideas, concerns or areas for improvement. Our team goes through it daily and many of our changes and updates are a result of the tickets submitted.
If it’s your first time playing, and you want to check out some guides, our community have been making some fantastic ones! Check these out:
Finally, the best part about Icarus is in fact, learning by trial and error! Everyone in our community has a story of that embarrassing death they learnt a valuable lesson from. Take each mistake in stride and enjoy the ride!
How we use Feature Upvote
This week's lead feature, Inventory Sorting, came from your Feature Upvote suggestions.
For new players, Feature Upvote is your direct line into the team working daily on Icarus, giving you the ability to be a part of our game's development without feeling like you’re talking to a brick wall through a website form or other outdated system.
On Feature Upvote you can upvote existing suggestions or add your own. These can be bugs you come across, features you’d like to see, changes to existing features or just feedback on the game's concept and your experience so far.
Our team combs the board daily, and many changes and improvements we’ve made have come as a direct result of suggestions made here. We love having this system in place to generate feedback in a fashion that allows us to act swiftly and effectively and gives our players the ability to actively contribute to the game they love.
If you’d like to jump in and see what’s trending or add your own, click here and share your thoughts.
Changes coming to Styx
Back in May we added the Styx Map and Mission Pack, an entire new map with 16 new missions and new creatures. We gave it away for free to all existing Icarus players, but at the time said we would eventually transition it to being a separate, paid DLC pack. This is a heads-up that we plan to do that sometime in the next few weeks. We need Steam to change some configurations for us, so don’t have a precise date but we want to give you lots of warning and ensure a smooth transition and not disadvantage anyone.
For existing players, this won’t affect you. You will still have Styx forever and won’t need to purchase it. It won’t be taken away.
After the Styx pack becomes available to buy separately (date tbc), any new players will need to purchase the Styx pack on Steam to play that map and missions.
We also plan for multiplayer hosts to be able to share Styx with others who haven’t purchased it. Players who own Styx will be able to host Styx Missions and Open World sessions and invite Steam friends to join them, even if the other players don’t own Styx. Dedicated server hosts who own Styx will be able to host server games using the Styx map. Only the host will need to own the Styx pack.
We also have plans to keep expanding to both the Styx and Olympus maps with things such as new Missions.
Changelog v1.2.30.106050
New Content
- Add a backend inventory sorting method for alphanumeric localized name
- Add a backend inventory sorting method for stacksize
- Adding New Cheat Function to Add Random Items
- Adding new dort function UI to various inventories
- Add a backend inventory sorting method for sorting via tag queries
- Modify backend inventory sorting method for sorting via tag queries to bucket on first query matched, then alpha
- Updating Tag sort to be based on tag query row handles and not individual tag queries
- Cleanup up code
- Styx is now locked behind correct DLC package. Fixed Styx Map DLC package not being granted to some owners
- Added tag sorting list.
- Fixed tags for many items, and added new tags and tag queries for certain item types for better categorization and sorting
- Adding in base mesh, materials and animations for the exotic delivery pod
Fixed
- Changed default dev backend from sandbox since that service is offline now
- Increased minimum DLSS verbosity to stop log spam
- Added extra logging to try to track cause of dedicated server 028 issue
- Update Terrain017 to flag it for WorldGen to pick up and distribute cave light changes
- Update cave lights to bring spotlights closer to glow plane to avoid intersection with other world meshes outside of caves causing blockage
- Increased light brightness 2x after reviewing in full game scenario with cave PP darkening the scene heavily
- Change Cave Light type to be Stationary for performance purposes
- Update Terrain017 to flag it for WorldGen to pick up and distribute cave light changes
- Increase cave light draw distance from 50 to 75m to account for larger caves. Rexported CF_MED_002 to see if its enough
- Save all Cave templates with lights in them to inherit new default intensity and view distance values
- Add logic in WT_CaveTemplate construct to check X/Y actor axis rotation and print log to console so these instances can be found and fixed
- Added crit volumes for the crocodile and reduced projectile resistance
- Fixing Race Condition caused due to new dropship player initialisation which was causing players to die before landing on a prospect
- Rewording the Skip Migration Text
- Updating Error / Messages to remove wording which no longer makes sense
- Fix dropship audio bug where rocket sounds could be muffled due to inappropriate occlusion values. Add ignored actors to dropship occlusion traces so they don't accidentally hit stuff that they shouldn't, and move the occlusion trace point upwards to avoid false landscape hits on landing
- Fixing issue where 'PneumoniaResistance_%' would increase the chance of catching Pneumonia and not decrease it
- Fixed a few typos in item descriptions
- Added new error codes for different causes of 028 error
- Removed listen options from dedicated server travel as this is only used for P2P hosting
- Deleted old host migration system as it isn't used
- Updated wording on dynamic missions board interface to show Missions instead of Quests
- Fixed not being able to reach character select while in steam offline mode
- Fix TimeOfDay does not initialize in PIE (internal PIE only)
- Fixed a typo in the flavour text for the Sinotai Dropship Recall Beacon
- Fixed issue where dropship beacon grenade wouldn't recall dropship if the player reloaded a game while far away from their dropship
- Dropship can now complete initialisation within an unloaded tile if in the 'Landed' state
- Fix Cocoa Fruit texture settings, filenames, collision and LOD settings
- Fix Dropship beacon grenade filenames and LOD settings. Delete WIP V1 assets
- Fix Steel Bloom mesh filename
- Fixed clay brick using BLD shader instead of ITM shader. Fixed filenames. Removed LODs as LOD0 is 300 triangles
- Delete unused Lava textures, fixed 4k normal maps
- Fixed texture settings on IceWater assets
- Added a version 2 of the brick buildable kit art combining three materials down to 1. Updated both the static and skeletal mesh
- Fixed Cypress asset filenames and texture settings
- Fix bug where dialogue lines were replayed at the end of a prospect mission. Temporarily suppress dialogue triggers in the dialogue system while the iterative CleanupQuest process is running
- Remove a quest end dialogue event from a quest in the Ricochet: Expedition mission which was causing the Mission Completed dialogue to play twice
- Updating the Exotic Delivery Pod Mesh
- Server providers logo now randomized and updated the survival servers logo
- Fixing Play in Editor Issue where players would not remove the grace period buff, it now removes as intended
- Fixed join prospect screen still using the 8 associated players limit
- Improved messaging on why you cannot join a prospect (too many associated members or too many active players)
- Fixed dedicated server using associated member list stored inside blob instead of the actual header file
- Fixed case where rocket data wasn't being cleaned up if a player left the prospect
- Dropships now deal flat damage when landing instead of calling 'Destroy' on actors underneath them. Dropship beacon grenades can now be tested in editor without needing to go through correct titlescreen flow
- Fixed Repairing in space so it consumes 10 Ren per repair, added UI to show Meta curriences and added confirmation on repair
- Fixed a bug where when selecting a mission you could not select a difficulty or hardcore mode
- Fixed issue where server returning to lobby would be still running as the survival game mode (causes server to not update correctly)
- Fixing Talent Respect Not working as intended, it now refunds the talent and consumes a refund token
- Fixing issue where Talent refund tokens were unable to be purchased citing 'not enough Ren'. Talent Refund Tokens are purchasable again
- Password input box now hides entered text with optional button to show
- Password input box and character delete confirmation input boxes now are automatically focused for text input when appearing and use the enter key to commit
- In game chat box now stays focused for input after sending a message and will defocus when escape is pressed
- Fixed mouse cursor loss when chat box in server lobby loses focus
Future Content
- REMNANT mission initial setup
- Placement of Cliffs and cave templates and landscape scuplting in the Phase 2 Area of Purple Quad, DLC
- Adding shield impact audio and data table entry
- REMNANT mission: Additional quest steps and markers added
- Cliff Pass on New Large Ice Cave, AC_MED_010, Prometheus
- Added Mangrove Mega Tree separated parts to create more optimized assets, and added them to Tree Template Levels called SW_Mangrove_002_V2, SW_Mangrove_003_V2, and SW_Mangrove_004_V2
- Adding unique rock dog heavy stomp sound and event and to animation
- Placed Cliffs around lave lakes/river & Caves Templates in Phase 2 Area on Purple Quad, DLC Map
- Subtle adjustments and improvements to grasslands amb, reverb amount, tree creak amount, and subtleties to help improve realism
- Placed Cliffs around lave lakes/river & Caves Templates in Phase 2 Area on Purple Quad, DLC Map
- Fixed Brick Kit assets filenames, texture settings, and LODs
- Adding Ice Borer Node and Ice Borer Deployable setup item setup
- REMNANT mission: Added quest step for acquiring radar, finalized mission setup, added icons
- Shield audio tweaks
- Added exotic tree art assets as well as two harvest states. Also adding a speed tree asset for each state
- Roof Pass on New Large Ice Cave, AC_MED_010, Prometheus
- Centered pivots to base of main roots, as well as fixed missing material, and added more accurate collisions to all six Mangrove Root variants. Also renamed assets to more up to date naming convention
- Adding first pass of mount cart audio and event
- Audio implementation for mount cart saddle. Added audio options to saddle data, can play persistent sounds and update using mount velocity. Added socket to cart skeletal mesh
- Add audio socket to cart skeleton, missing from previous commit
- Added Ivy to Tree Template Levels SW_Mangrove_001_V2, SW_Mangrove_002_V2, SW_Mangrove_003_V2, and SW_Mangrove_004_V2
- Adding small water mangrove harvest audio and data table entry and blueprint entry also small adjustment to WL base level volume
- Placed Cliffs around lave lakes/river in Phase 2 Area on Purple Quad, DLC Map
- Patched hole in roof of CF_SML_002 cave
- Updating cart audio spacializing and fine tunes. Also deleting profiles
- Added Mangrove Tree Foilage to Tree Template Levels called, SW_Mangrove_003_V2
- Small updates and tweaks to multiple dlc creatures vocal levels and footstep spacializers. Also balanced swamp footstep water better for quad cre and bird
- Added art assets for Exotic_Red_Clean and Exotic_Red_Raw items. Adjusted emission colour on Exotix Tree materials to match
- Fix cart audio by preloading FMOD event in saddle datatable
- REMNANT: Added additional mission step
- Adding lava footstep jump and land events and blueprint / data table entries
- Submitting Mini Lava-Hunter (or Broodling)
- Remove a bunch of unused textures from ORB folder
- Finished Roof Pass on New Large Ice Cave, AC_MED_010, Prometheus
- Small tweak to lava jump sizzle volume
- Placed Cliffs around lave lakes/river & Caves Templates in Phase 2 Area on Purple Quad, DLC Map
- Placed Cliffs around lave lakes/river & Caves Templates in Phase 2 Area on Purple Quad, DLC Map
- Added control rig cart animation to control overall pivot and wheel turning
- Improved cart control rig. Should do a better job of matching changes in terrain elevation while staying attached to harness
- Added wooly zebra skeletal and fur skeletal mesh, skinned to the zebra skeleton. Added character and corpse blueprints. Turned off carcass setting on base and fur materials
- Fix swamp water textures being 4k
- Setting up Landmine Item and Spawner inclusing recipes and talent
- Adding in Cart processor recipe to the carpentry bench and unlock talent to Tier 2
- Set TextureGroups on Wood Cart textures (Albedo/Norm still 4k due to its size) and fixed filenames
- Add LODs to SK Cart Mesh
- Carts no longer decay when placed on the ground
- Adding prometheus source dialogue, removing old renders
- Placed Cliffs around lave lakes/river & Caves Templates in Phase 2 Area on Purple Quad, DLC Map
- Mount cargo + saddle is now dropped in a non-decayable overflow bag on death instead of being included in the carcass loot
- Feature locked Cart talent as this is for a future release
- Adding DLC Lock UI for Mission & Open World Terrain Selection
