Icarus Week Fifty Five Update | Inventory Sorting by Weight, Name and more

Happy Week Fifty Five! This week we’re adding highly-requested inventory sorting, just in time for Christmas. You’ll be able to sort your inventories four different ways, with preset categories and orders to make it as easy as one click and go.

Happy organization everyone!

Inventory Sorting

Inventory sorting has been a popular request from our community, and while we’ve had some for many months we are expanding it, adding to the functionality and packaging it up for Christmas. You’ll be able to sort your inventory in four ways to organize your gear however best suits you.

Weight, Stack Amount and Name (Alphabetical) are pretty self-explanatory, and the fourth option Type uses the following categories in this order:

Non-Food Consumables

Weapons

Armor

Buildings

Resources

Exotics

Important fixes

We’ve added a range of important fixes this week, many of which were identified by our community in the last few weeks since the big player data decentralization update.

Icarus now works fully in steam offline mode and without an internet connection

Repairing at the station now correctly consumes 10 Ren for each repair and repairs the item

Refunding Talents at the station now works correctly. It refunds the talent and consumes a refund token

Dropships no longer destroy mission items and any deployables hit will be damaged and drop their items rather than just removed

Updating Cave Lighting to provide better coverage across different areas of the cave

We’ve added a new more distinguishable mesh to the Exotic Extraction Ship

Quick guide for new Winter Sale players

If you’ve just bought Icarus in the Winter Sale, welcome! We wanted to give you a few handy links to check out to get amongst the community and enjoy the game as much as possible!

First, join our official Discord here. You can find our growing community of over 47,000 Discord members who will help you with quick tips, finding a team in LFG or sharing your highlights and lowlights. You can also chat with our devs, and get inside scoops on what we’re working on.

Feature Upvote is our player feedback system, where you can report bugs, ideas, concerns or areas for improvement. Our team goes through it daily and many of our changes and updates are a result of the tickets submitted.

If it’s your first time playing, and you want to check out some guides, our community have been making some fantastic ones! Check these out:

Finally, the best part about Icarus is in fact, learning by trial and error! Everyone in our community has a story of that embarrassing death they learnt a valuable lesson from. Take each mistake in stride and enjoy the ride!

How we use Feature Upvote

This week's lead feature, Inventory Sorting, came from your Feature Upvote suggestions.

For new players, Feature Upvote is your direct line into the team working daily on Icarus, giving you the ability to be a part of our game's development without feeling like you’re talking to a brick wall through a website form or other outdated system.

On Feature Upvote you can upvote existing suggestions or add your own. These can be bugs you come across, features you’d like to see, changes to existing features or just feedback on the game's concept and your experience so far.

Our team combs the board daily, and many changes and improvements we’ve made have come as a direct result of suggestions made here. We love having this system in place to generate feedback in a fashion that allows us to act swiftly and effectively and gives our players the ability to actively contribute to the game they love.

If you’d like to jump in and see what’s trending or add your own, click here and share your thoughts.

Changes coming to Styx

Back in May we added the Styx Map and Mission Pack, an entire new map with 16 new missions and new creatures. We gave it away for free to all existing Icarus players, but at the time said we would eventually transition it to being a separate, paid DLC pack. This is a heads-up that we plan to do that sometime in the next few weeks. We need Steam to change some configurations for us, so don’t have a precise date but we want to give you lots of warning and ensure a smooth transition and not disadvantage anyone.

author: _ For existing players, this won’t affect you. You will still have Styx forever and won’t need to purchase it. It won’t be taken away. _

After the Styx pack becomes available to buy separately (date tbc), any new players will need to purchase the Styx pack on Steam to play that map and missions.

We also plan for multiplayer hosts to be able to share Styx with others who haven’t purchased it. Players who own Styx will be able to host Styx Missions and Open World sessions and invite Steam friends to join them, even if the other players don’t own Styx. Dedicated server hosts who own Styx will be able to host server games using the Styx map. Only the host will need to own the Styx pack.

We also have plans to keep expanding to both the Styx and Olympus maps with things such as new Missions.

Changelog v1.2.30.106050

New Content

Add a backend inventory sorting method for alphanumeric localized name

Add a backend inventory sorting method for stacksize

Adding New Cheat Function to Add Random Items

Adding new dort function UI to various inventories

Add a backend inventory sorting method for sorting via tag queries

Modify backend inventory sorting method for sorting via tag queries to bucket on first query matched, then alpha

Updating Tag sort to be based on tag query row handles and not individual tag queries

Cleanup up code

Styx is now locked behind correct DLC package. Fixed Styx Map DLC package not being granted to some owners

Added tag sorting list.

Fixed tags for many items, and added new tags and tag queries for certain item types for better categorization and sorting

Adding in base mesh, materials and animations for the exotic delivery pod

Fixed

Changed default dev backend from sandbox since that service is offline now

Increased minimum DLSS verbosity to stop log spam

Added extra logging to try to track cause of dedicated server 028 issue

Update Terrain017 to flag it for WorldGen to pick up and distribute cave light changes

Update cave lights to bring spotlights closer to glow plane to avoid intersection with other world meshes outside of caves causing blockage

Increased light brightness 2x after reviewing in full game scenario with cave PP darkening the scene heavily

Change Cave Light type to be Stationary for performance purposes

Update Terrain017 to flag it for WorldGen to pick up and distribute cave light changes

Increase cave light draw distance from 50 to 75m to account for larger caves. Rexported CF_MED_002 to see if its enough

Save all Cave templates with lights in them to inherit new default intensity and view distance values

Add logic in WT_CaveTemplate construct to check X/Y actor axis rotation and print log to console so these instances can be found and fixed

Added crit volumes for the crocodile and reduced projectile resistance

Fixing Race Condition caused due to new dropship player initialisation which was causing players to die before landing on a prospect

Rewording the Skip Migration Text

Updating Error / Messages to remove wording which no longer makes sense

Fix dropship audio bug where rocket sounds could be muffled due to inappropriate occlusion values. Add ignored actors to dropship occlusion traces so they don't accidentally hit stuff that they shouldn't, and move the occlusion trace point upwards to avoid false landscape hits on landing

Fixing issue where 'PneumoniaResistance_%' would increase the chance of catching Pneumonia and not decrease it

Fixed a few typos in item descriptions

Added new error codes for different causes of 028 error

Removed listen options from dedicated server travel as this is only used for P2P hosting

Deleted old host migration system as it isn't used

Updated wording on dynamic missions board interface to show Missions instead of Quests

Fixed not being able to reach character select while in steam offline mode

Fix TimeOfDay does not initialize in PIE (internal PIE only)

Fixed a typo in the flavour text for the Sinotai Dropship Recall Beacon

Fixed issue where dropship beacon grenade wouldn't recall dropship if the player reloaded a game while far away from their dropship

Dropship can now complete initialisation within an unloaded tile if in the 'Landed' state

Fix Cocoa Fruit texture settings, filenames, collision and LOD settings

Fix Dropship beacon grenade filenames and LOD settings. Delete WIP V1 assets

Fix Steel Bloom mesh filename

Fixed clay brick using BLD shader instead of ITM shader. Fixed filenames. Removed LODs as LOD0 is 300 triangles

Delete unused Lava textures, fixed 4k normal maps

Fixed texture settings on IceWater assets

Added a version 2 of the brick buildable kit art combining three materials down to 1. Updated both the static and skeletal mesh

Fixed Cypress asset filenames and texture settings

Fix bug where dialogue lines were replayed at the end of a prospect mission. Temporarily suppress dialogue triggers in the dialogue system while the iterative CleanupQuest process is running

Remove a quest end dialogue event from a quest in the Ricochet: Expedition mission which was causing the Mission Completed dialogue to play twice

Updating the Exotic Delivery Pod Mesh

Server providers logo now randomized and updated the survival servers logo

Fixing Play in Editor Issue where players would not remove the grace period buff, it now removes as intended

Fixed join prospect screen still using the 8 associated players limit

Improved messaging on why you cannot join a prospect (too many associated members or too many active players)

Fixed dedicated server using associated member list stored inside blob instead of the actual header file

Fixed case where rocket data wasn't being cleaned up if a player left the prospect

Dropships now deal flat damage when landing instead of calling 'Destroy' on actors underneath them. Dropship beacon grenades can now be tested in editor without needing to go through correct titlescreen flow

Fixed Repairing in space so it consumes 10 Ren per repair, added UI to show Meta curriences and added confirmation on repair

Fixed a bug where when selecting a mission you could not select a difficulty or hardcore mode

Fixed issue where server returning to lobby would be still running as the survival game mode (causes server to not update correctly)

Fixing Talent Respect Not working as intended, it now refunds the talent and consumes a refund token

Fixing issue where Talent refund tokens were unable to be purchased citing 'not enough Ren'. Talent Refund Tokens are purchasable again

Password input box now hides entered text with optional button to show

Password input box and character delete confirmation input boxes now are automatically focused for text input when appearing and use the enter key to commit

In game chat box now stays focused for input after sending a message and will defocus when escape is pressed

Fixed mouse cursor loss when chat box in server lobby loses focus

Future Content