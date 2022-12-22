World Boss: End of Year Wrap



Gladiators –

It’s been a massive year! At the beginning of 2022, World Boss was officially announced to the public by LazarBeam and Fresh. A month before launch, we gave our amazing community the opportunity to jump in early and then in October we successfully launched into Early Access. Now, as we approach the end of the year, we want to look back at the year that was and look towards the future.

Naturally, we want to give a massive shout out to LazarBeam and Fresh. This game could not have come to life in the way that it has without our two superstars and we can’t wait to continue the work we have planned. To be able to create a game with two of Australia's biggest content creators has been an amazing collaborative experience and our vision of creating a unique FPS for the gaming community has exploded into something really special.

Thank you to all of the community who have joined us along our development journey, through to the launch of Early Access, and beyond. The eagerness to play World Boss has been awesome to see and we love watching everyone battle it out for the Crown!

Since the start of Early Access, we have seen Gladiators jump in the game, playing over 100k hours and deleting a whopping 420k enemies in their quest for the World Boss crown. It looks like the Assault Rifle is the weapon of choice and a crowd favourite, is it yours?

Version 0.1.4 was our final Update for the year, but we have plenty planned for our next release early in 2023. We are aware that there have been some stability issues that could potentially impact gameplay, but rest assured our team are currently working towards fixes for these and more.

Over the next two weeks, our legendary dev team will be taking a break over the holidays to recharge and come back refreshed in early January and ready to make World Boss even better! Don’t worry though, the servers will still be up over the holidays and a limited crew will be working in case any issues may arise, so you can continue to hone your skills and get those sweet deletions.

We’re working on some really exciting content that is currently under lock and key, but we can’t wait to share more with you when we can… To tide you over, here’s a sneak peek of what’s coming in 2023!

Although we will be a little quieter in Discord, we still appreciate your comments and feedback so keep them coming.

Until next time, chase that dream of taking the Crown. But don’t get too overconfident because you never know who might steal it from you!

–

Have a bug you want to report? Head on over to our Discord server. For Player Support issues, please contact us via Zendesk.

World Boss Discord - Join our official Discord server

World Boss Website - Official Website

Twitter - Follow us at WorldBoss_io

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/World Boss community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel