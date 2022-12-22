Icons have been added to the Inventory menu to reflect when The Tools, Climbing Claws, Rocket booster, Grapple Hook and Magic levitation are obtained.
A Number has been added to the Bosses life bar to better indicate the rang of life they possess, also some bosses had their Life Points increased.
GAL Ramírez's LION update for 22 December 2022
LION Update and Fix 22/12/2022
