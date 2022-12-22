 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GAL Ramírez's LION update for 22 December 2022

LION Update and Fix 22/12/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10197188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Icons have been added to the Inventory menu to reflect when The Tools, Climbing Claws, Rocket booster, Grapple Hook and Magic levitation are obtained.
A Number has been added to the Bosses life bar to better indicate the rang of life they possess, also some bosses had their Life Points increased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link