Click Real Fast update for 22 December 2022

Click Real Fast - Workshop Update

The time has come... Click faster than you ever have... Break your mouse, not for the sake of anger, but as you pointlessly watch a number rise...

When wasting your time, you need to do it in style. Now, you can listen to your favourite music and look at the greatest pictures, with this update for Click Real Fast.

Not only can you add your own content, you can even download it from the largest library of free community created content, the Steam Workshop.

See instructions for uploading to the Steam Workshop in this guide:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2905000512

Changelog 2022-12-22:

  • Added Steam Workshop support; If it wasn't clear already

  • Added custom Music

  • Added custom Backgrounds

  • Added rich presence support; Now all your friends will know how many times you clicked, and can watch your every move from afar...

  • Fixed click effect rendering behind menu UI

  • Fixed DLC music name formatting

  • Fixed gamepad error when controller is disconnected

  • Fixed language dropdown not displaying all languages

Click Real Fast, changing humanity one click at a time

