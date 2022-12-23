XMas Build: THE INVISIBLE HAND

Share · View all patches · Build 10197068 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 01:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Find out what's behind the island projects on this month's new update.



Ice Ice Ladies



Green Fingers



Project Mermaid

This 3-Part quest is how the girls aim to control the monopoly on the island and provide the necessities everyone needs.



Jenn won last month's poll by a hairline. And as requested by our users, here's a new sketch for her.



Olga is quite the dancer and she really is good at it, especially ballet. Her flexibility proved to be useful in her new scene with Jack.



Raven's new film stars Jenn aka "Tooty Frooty", with her take on Food Porn (literally).

Volume 22 is now out in time for the Winter Sale.

Happy Holidays everyone and enjoy the latest update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427860/Paradise_Lust/