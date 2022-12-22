V0.8.2.A - Battle Camera options and a stack of balancing/bugfixes. Merry Xmas!

Hey guys - this is the last big patch before Christmas!

Things will obviously slow down over the Xmas break ( kids are home from tomorrow so chaos will ensue until early January!) I'll monitor the game for any absolute game breaking bugs at night - so just hit me up with feedback in the forums, and if you like the game, leave me a review!

Merry Christmas to you and yours, gladiators.

Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

Patch Notes for V 0.8.2.A (Dec 22 2022):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Added Camera Options to Battles! The default camera is now Action ( old one was "Original" ). There's a button on the top left to cycle through these cameras. I'm working on a 'zoomed out' camera but it's still too buggy so not in place.

"Original" - Standard camera, mostly follows you around but sometimes quick pans to enemy when enemy is firing a projectile "Action " - Cuts between each gladiator depending on whose turn it is "Follow Hero" - Always follows the hero "Follow Enemy" - Always follows the enemy ( your battle buttons will appear above them with an arrow pointing to where you are )

• You can now toggle on or off music pitching in battle scenes (when characters are inspired or stressed etc) via the settings menu

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Reduced the essence cost of all skills slightly

• Fixed a bug where minimum hit chance for power / quick attacks was set to 20 instead of 10 and 30.

• Fixed a bug where enemy's defence was being capped at 90 and any above that would not count to their defence (allowing for high hit chances against endgame bosses)

• Cycladian Call of the Sea hit chance is now 40% (down from 80%)

• Knight's Heart of Valour skill has been buffed to 35% (up from 20%)

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where characters taking Damage Over Time (DOTs) from elemental spells used their own intellect value when calculating damage percent rather than the caster's intellect

• Fixed a bug in combat where Arena Champion Heroicus had no special skills

• Fixed a bug where a certain dungeon champion dropped two helmets

• Fixed a bug where Clamp XOR Overdrive dropped two star blades

• Fixed a bug where a teammate would sometimes not have full health

• Capped Gold / XP rewards from fights at 500000 gold and whatever you need to level up

• Fixed a bug where the End Battle panel would appear if you fought the final battle with help

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• Reduced unmaking cost

• You cannot unmake Unique items now

--- DUNGEON CHANGES / FIXES

• Fixed a bug where retrying dungeon boss battles would crash the game

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed a bug where losing a fight to an Automaton after having faced the Starbound Gladiator would trigger the Starbound ending

• Fixed a crash where the game would crash when exiting to Title screen from the Battle Caravan ( Thanks to legendary discord user Yo! )

• Fixed a bug when fighting simulcrums of Dungeon Champions, it would appear as if you were in the dungeon itself