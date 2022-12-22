 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S update for 22 December 2022

「Version 1.1」Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10197026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Hatsune Miku fans,

We would like to thank everyone's patience. Through the "Version 1.1" update, we added the long-awaited mouse support and many other requested features. Furthermore, community items are also available right now!

The update details are as follows

  • Added mouse support
  • Left-click to "Confirm," right-click to execute the same operation as "Ecs."
    ※This does not apply while playing puzzles
  • Left-click to "Paint," right-click- to "Check," and middle-click to "Mark."
  • Keyboard Configuration
  • You can use A to Z, 1 to 0, Num0 to 1, and Enter.
  • Arrow keys, Esc and Spacebar are not allowed
  • Resolution settings
  • You can turn on or off "full-screen mode" from the options
  • You can adjust the size of the "window mode" in the options
    ※This will be disabled while playing on Steam Deck
  • Update language
  • Modified Finnish translation based on player suggestions

The contents of community items are as follows

  • Badge level 1-5 + special Foil badge x1
  • Trading cards x 6
  • Profile Background x 6
  • Emoticon x 6

Have a good holiday playing with Hatsune Miku and her friends!

Cheers,

Changed files in this update

Depot 2089351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link