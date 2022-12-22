Dear Hatsune Miku fans,
We would like to thank everyone's patience. Through the "Version 1.1" update, we added the long-awaited mouse support and many other requested features. Furthermore, community items are also available right now!
The update details are as follows
- Added mouse support
- Left-click to "Confirm," right-click to execute the same operation as "Ecs."
※This does not apply while playing puzzles
- Left-click to "Paint," right-click- to "Check," and middle-click to "Mark."
- Keyboard Configuration
- You can use A to Z, 1 to 0, Num0 to 1, and Enter.
- Arrow keys, Esc and Spacebar are not allowed
- Resolution settings
- You can turn on or off "full-screen mode" from the options
- You can adjust the size of the "window mode" in the options
※This will be disabled while playing on Steam Deck
- Update language
- Modified Finnish translation based on player suggestions
The contents of community items are as follows
- Badge level 1-5 + special Foil badge x1
- Trading cards x 6
- Profile Background x 6
- Emoticon x 6
Have a good holiday playing with Hatsune Miku and her friends!
Cheers,
Changed files in this update