Dear Hatsune Miku fans,

We would like to thank everyone's patience. Through the "Version 1.1" update, we added the long-awaited mouse support and many other requested features. Furthermore, community items are also available right now!

The update details are as follows

Added mouse support

Left-click to "Confirm," right-click to execute the same operation as "Ecs."

※This does not apply while playing puzzles

※This does not apply while playing puzzles Left-click to "Paint," right-click- to "Check," and middle-click to "Mark."

Keyboard Configuration

You can use A to Z, 1 to 0, Num0 to 1, and Enter.

Arrow keys, Esc and Spacebar are not allowed

Resolution settings

You can turn on or off "full-screen mode" from the options

You can adjust the size of the "window mode" in the options

※This will be disabled while playing on Steam Deck

Update language

Modified Finnish translation based on player suggestions

The contents of community items are as follows

Badge level 1-5 + special Foil badge x1

Trading cards x 6

Profile Background x 6

Emoticon x 6

Have a good holiday playing with Hatsune Miku and her friends!

Cheers,