Update 1.0.4 - More languages & tweaks

Last edited 22 December 2022 – 05:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, David here!

Here are some things you asked to change/add.

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:

Added new languages:

Spanish

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

Trukish

Hungarian

Romanian

Thai

Vietnamese

(NOTE: More languages will be added next patch. There might be problems with some translations.)

New confirmed ones:

German

Japanese

Brazilian (Portuguse)

Korean

French

Italian

Polish

Russian

Ukranian

Glass needs less sand to be crafted.

Sand recipe cost less rocks.

Now radius of builds will be hidden once placed.

Now the hammer scales with Architect skill.

Now breaker, mining post & spreader work faster.

Fixed some UI bugs.

Some more minor bug fixes.

Have a good day/night everyone ^^

David