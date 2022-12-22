Update 1.0.4 - More languages & tweaks

Hey everyone, David here!
Here are some things you asked to change/add.
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.
Change Log:
- Added new languages:
- Spanish
- Simplified Chinese
- Traditional Chinese
- Trukish
- Hungarian
- Romanian
- Thai
- Vietnamese
(NOTE: More languages will be added next patch. There might be problems with some translations.)
New confirmed ones:
-
German
-
Japanese
-
Brazilian (Portuguse)
-
Korean
-
French
-
Italian
-
Polish
-
Russian
-
Ukranian
-
Glass needs less sand to be crafted.
-
Sand recipe cost less rocks.
-
Now radius of builds will be hidden once placed.
-
Now the hammer scales with Architect skill.
-
Now breaker, mining post & spreader work faster.
-
Fixed some UI bugs.
-
Some more minor bug fixes.
Have a good day/night everyone ^^
David
