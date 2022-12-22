 Skip to content

Outpath: First Journey update for 22 December 2022

Update 1.0.4 - More languages & tweaks

Hey everyone, David here!

Here are some things you asked to change/add.
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:
  • Added new languages:
  • Spanish
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Trukish
  • Hungarian
  • Romanian
  • Thai
  • Vietnamese

(NOTE: More languages will be added next patch. There might be problems with some translations.)

New confirmed ones:

  • German

  • Japanese

  • Brazilian (Portuguse)

  • Korean

  • French

  • Italian

  • Polish

  • Russian

  • Ukranian

  • Glass needs less sand to be crafted.

  • Sand recipe cost less rocks.

  • Now radius of builds will be hidden once placed.

  • Now the hammer scales with Architect skill.

  • Now breaker, mining post & spreader work faster.

  • Fixed some UI bugs.

  • Some more minor bug fixes.

Have a good day/night everyone ^^
David

