Errant Kingdom: Part One (Info)

Part One consists of the Prologue + Chapter One and contains over 103k words and 22 CGs.

The remaining four parts of the game will be released roughly on a fortnightly basis, with the aim to have the full game released by the end of February 2023. We understand the split release is incredibly frustrating for those of you who have already waited so long, but as you can see above, our wordcount for this game, even for such a small portion of it, is absolutely huge and we are attempting to minimize the strain on the team with testing and fixes with these smaller, staggered releases.

These releases should look as follows;

Part Two: Chapter Two + Three

Part Three: Chapter Four + Five

Part Four: Chapter Six + Seven

Part Five: Finale

Please remember that Errant Kingdom has been fully ported into a new engine (from Unity > Ren'py) due to a large number of players experiencing issues with the previous version and some being unable to play entirely. We are confident everyone should now be able to play on any system without issue and sincerely thank you for your patience during a very long delay. We recommend deleting your old game to clear space on your system as it no longer serves a purpose.

We hope you enjoy revisiting the game with us over the next two months, and we know we have a long way to go to earn back your trust. Have a wonderful holiday season and a healthy new year.