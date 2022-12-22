[ ver2.1.0 ] Offline Bonus Update!

[ Remake ] Offline Bonus

[ Remake ] Sloth

[ Add ] Illustrations (Illustration DLC)

[ Add ] List to Powder Inventory

[ Add ] Option about Use All.

[ Delete ] Restriction from the guide of Chronicle 2.

[ Modify ] Restrict ruby complete effect from quest (Detail in Announcements)

[ Modify ] Cloud Load doesn't require extra click anymore.

[ Modify ] Chronicle guide's restriction doesn't work after clearing that chronicle.

[ Modify ] Add confirmation window to checkmarks of Routine (Mobile version)

[ Modify ] Add function to disable log by tapping it (Mobile version)

[ Fix ] Digit display bug

[ Fix ] Offline Bonus of mobile version.

Here it is, v2.1.0 is out!

The main content is a remake of the offline bonuses for dungeons and looping action, but one of the main features is a remake of Sloth.

We hope you all enjoy playing Your Chronicle with all the offline bonuses!

The release of v2.1.0 took longer than expected, but we hope to update more frequently in the future as we did before.

We are currently working on new content, including a new chronicle, so stay tuned for more Your Chronicle!