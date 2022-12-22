 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Your Chronicle update for 22 December 2022

[ ver2.1.0 ] Offline Bonus Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10196918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Remake ] Offline Bonus
  • [ Remake ] Sloth
  • [ Add ] Illustrations (Illustration DLC)
  • [ Add ] List to Powder Inventory
  • [ Add ] Option about Use All.
  • [ Delete ] Restriction from the guide of Chronicle 2.
  • [ Modify ] Restrict ruby complete effect from quest (Detail in Announcements)
  • [ Modify ] Cloud Load doesn't require extra click anymore.
  • [ Modify ] Chronicle guide's restriction doesn't work after clearing that chronicle.
  • [ Modify ] Add confirmation window to checkmarks of Routine (Mobile version)
  • [ Modify ] Add function to disable log by tapping it (Mobile version)
  • [ Fix ] Digit display bug
  • [ Fix ] Offline Bonus of mobile version.

Here it is, v2.1.0 is out!
The main content is a remake of the offline bonuses for dungeons and looping action, but one of the main features is a remake of Sloth.
We hope you all enjoy playing Your Chronicle with all the offline bonuses!
The release of v2.1.0 took longer than expected, but we hope to update more frequently in the future as we did before.
We are currently working on new content, including a new chronicle, so stay tuned for more Your Chronicle!

Changed files in this update

Your Chronicle Windows Depot 1546321
  • Loading history…
Your Chronicle Mac Depot 1546322
  • Loading history…
Your Chronicle Linux Depot 1546323
  • Loading history…
Your Chronicle - Artwork Addition (1682010) デポ Depot 1682010
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link