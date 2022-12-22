Return to Shironagasu Island, Voice is implemented in the Japanese version & not

Return to Shironagasu Island, voice acting voices have been implemented in the Japanese version.
Now you can enjoy the game with voices.
Thank you for your cooperation.
Please note that save data is not compatible between the voice version and the previous version.
Therefore, if you wish to continue to use your previous save data
From the properties that appear after right-clicking on the game
Click on "Beta" and in the drop-down list, select
old_version" in the drop-down list.
You will then be able to continue playing the game using your saved data.
Currently, voices are only available in the Japanese version of the game.
This is due to licensing issues, and as soon as we are able to raise the budget for a new version, we will implement voices in other languages as well.
We are planning to add voices to other languages as soon as we have the budget to do so.
