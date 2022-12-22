 Skip to content

Horoscopicus update for 22 December 2022

Patch 1.0.5! :D

Patch 1.0.5! :D

Build 10196825

In this patch, I attempted to fix 2 bugs submitted by users:

  1. Exit to hub would count as a death. -Submitted by Quetzel (From SK Vega guild)
    (I wasn't able to reproduce this bug, but I attempted to put a fix in place that will hopefully prevent it from happening)

  2. Doors not working and getting stuck in permanent loading screen. -Submitted by Salvor
    (This one is a pretty major softlock that I hope this patch can fix, I was not able to trigger the conditions for the lock to happen while playing, but while debugging I think I found the reason for the problem and as such I hope it is now fixed!)

Thank you to everyone who submitted bug reports! If you have anything else please post in the Feedback/Bugs thread in the discussions!

