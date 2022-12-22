Patch 1.0.5! :D

Exit to hub would count as a death. -Submitted by Quetzel (From SK Vega guild) (I wasn't able to reproduce this bug, but I attempted to put a fix in place that will hopefully prevent it from happening)

Doors not working and getting stuck in permanent loading screen. -Submitted by Salvor

(This one is a pretty major softlock that I hope this patch can fix, I was not able to trigger the conditions for the lock to happen while playing, but while debugging I think I found the reason for the problem and as such I hope it is now fixed!)