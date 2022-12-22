Update 1.38

Share · View all patches · Build 10196807 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 17:09:41 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

A small temporary theme is present for this time of year and this one can bring its share of thematic treats in the gameplay. Enjoy!



Version 1.38:

Tweaks section:

1-The player is offered to enter the tutorial scene when starting a new game, but it is not mandatory and the player can choose differently. Some visible adjustments were added to help the player choose from the available options.

2-The score, statistics and number of hormones captured during the tutorial are now reset.

Bug squish section:

1-The Covid-19 virus did not trigger correctly the visual damage to red blood cells.

2-Dr.Brump's presentation may appear abruptly during a game.

3-The Pallidum bacteria leaving via the artery exit may cause a miscalculation of bacteria left in the game.

New Stuff section:

1-The tutorial scene gets an image of Dr.Brump while he communicates his presentation to the player.

This sums it up for now.

Thank you for protecting the organism with your nanobot. I wish you a lot of fun :)