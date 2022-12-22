New Start Scene

This update adds a new starting scene. The old one worked, but it was lacking in some functionality and didn't look great. The new start scene includes a settings screen that allows for music and sounds effects be toggled.

Slow Mode

Also available in the settings, is the option to turn Slow Mode on. When Slow Mode is on, the square will move with a lower maximum speed and there is a larger buffer for launching the square. Additionally, a particularly challenging enemy from Chapter 3 moves slower in Slow Mode.

If Slow Mode still feels to difficult, please let me know, and I can adjust it further.

New Content

The other major addition is a set of new levels called Appendix A. They can be accessed after completing the game. Appendix A is a bit shorter than the other chapters, but it introduces some new ideas and should be a fun (if frustrating) challenge after completing the game.

Other Stuff

Now plays a sound effect for level complete.

Changed the color for the square in Chapter 1. I decided I did not like the orange I had changed it to.

Fixed an issue where the text color in Chapter 1 didn't match the square color.

Fixed a few issues in the epilogue that working as intended.

That's all for now folks!