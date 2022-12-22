Version 2.0 Is Out/ New Playable Character "Lance" is Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 10196759 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 04:39:09 UTC by Wendy

*New Companion "Lance" added, with different ways to complete his Quest!

*New weapons and armors has been added!

*Balance of initial enemies and Character Stats!

*Fullscreen Mode added!

*New Map/Location Mechanic Added - (Now the players can know more about the location inside the game, like "where they are" and "where to go")!

*Minor Bugs fixes!

*Rework on some sidequests!

*Rework on lighting!

*Rework on Animations.

*Chests containing different types of items, potions and equipment has been added throughout the game!

*Rework on Title-Screen, now it has a "Dark Theme" That Castle Art instead the "blank screen" from before!

And a lot more! Be in mind that We'll still going to add more things to the game in future updates!!

Hope you guys like the new update and please, share your thoughts with us!