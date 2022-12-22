Holiday & DLC Special - V.0.2.10
In the spirit of the holiday we present you with 3 new DLC's that can be purchased in the store , also unlocking the "Floating Island" with 2 new dungeons; Lightning & Holy.
More content will be become available in the upcoming months.
Don't forget to go hunt Krampus & leave a review ;)
-Added new emote system input by pressing (K) it will prompt a new widget where you can choose from default or DLC emotes available for purchase. Check keybinds to make sure its allocated.
-Added ability to "scan for foliage" by pressing (Q) this will highlight all collectables in a frustum in front of you for a small duration (good for beginners and night time use). Check keybinds to make sure its allocated.
-Added special music & decorations in towns for Christmas event.
-Added special boss "Santa, the not so merry" that will spawn in the altars around the map during the night time!
-Added special items that can only be found on by killing Santa, the not so merry.
-Added " 54 Achievements" to the game a couple exploration one's to begin your journey, more to come! Also while getting achievement you gain experience making it a nice way to level earlier on.
-Added a cosmetic tab in the character UI so you can change the color & particle of your light orb. Also offering wings ( finally become the fairy you always waited too ) with one of our first DLC available for purchase!
-Added new vendor that sells XP books for player, profession and gathering XP ( in each ports ).
-Added multiple new POI's that award players XP and achievements.
-Added melee damage dampening to new multi-hitting. Player will now do 100% damage to the primary target, but then do 20% to 40% to other targets within the melee AoE swing.
-Added a chance for the bloodsidian golem boss to spawn in the middle altars (100% chance of dropping t4 weapon bench).
-Added wooden staffs to spell vendor to be sold.
-Fixed starting staff projectile sounds being broadcast to everyone.
-Fixed bow abilities not using ammo for the abilities. Now the abilities to check and see if you have ammo equipped. No more infinite ammo sorry!
-Fixed item tooltip having a random space that wouldn't go away. Sorry champions who can't stand stuff like that!
-Fixed 2h weapons, Fist weapons, and Daggers not having their correct attack ranges. Everything was set at 200 when 2handers needed to be 250 and fists needed to be 150.
-Fixed bone, chitin, and ancient shields adding attack range to players which made it op because it would double a players attack range to roughly 400 versus a 2h which is 250.
-Fixed bone, chitin, and ancient shields being better than most shield besides t4. Tweaked their block chance to reflect other shields, and change the damage added to blunt armor instead.
-Fixed tooltip text being differant sizes.
-Fixed up tooltip issue with color not matching.
-Fixed UI to say holy healing instead of holy damage.
-Fixed when failing a block that there was no damaged received because everything was considered a successful block.
-Fixed melee attack ranges to actually reflect the attack range of the weapon.
-Fixed not being able to hit small creatures in caves with most weapons.
-Fixed shrines missing t4 and t5 spells for mage professions.
-Fixed the lighting staff unique buff.
-Fixed lots of mobs still having health regen...
-Fixed mobs having a bug in their damage code causing them to do more damage than intended.
-Removed H and Shift H input keys due to the hide helm/hide cape functions now being in the UI. Press (I) to find the cosmetic tab and change this!
-Removed the Z camera switcher function due to it being out of date for KoA. We now have a camera that can turn around the character and zoom in and out.
-Removed ability for mouse wheel to scroll through the hotbar until it is imroved with hotbar dual wielding.
-Reworked blocking to only break holding the shield up when the block was unsuccessful versus all the time.
-Reworked blocking costs to make shield blocking now cost -10 energy instead of 5.
-Reworked melee combat to allow for multi-hitting. Fist weapons and daggers will only ever hit one target. Spears, Scythes, Swords, Maces, and Axes have a chance to hit multiple targets. While 2h Swords, 2h Maces, and 2h Axes are most likely to hit multiple targets.
-Tweaked all current AI xp values to benefit the player more.
-Tweaked wolf/bear to be weaker as starter mobs.
-Tweaked Auto run keybind to num / instead of q.
-Tweaked some starting animals to be neutral for a better starting experience.
-Tweaked the look of main menu and pause menu to match in-game UI.
-Tweaked dragon loot too drop 2 horns instead of 1.
-Tweaked price of T2 unique weapons.
-Tweaked XP values for crafting the goblin trader to be more rewarding.
-Tweaked boss golems HP, and normal golems hp/damage.
-Tweaked Item Required level tooltip text. When a player meets the required level it will change green instead of staying red.
-Tweaked tool tip text order to put repairing on the bottom because its not always there, and also change the color of some of the UI.
-Tweaked the Enchanting required level for all T2 uniques.
-Tweaked when failing a block to only receive 50% damage to reward players for trying to block versus not blocking.
-Tweaked block chance to cap out at 95% chance instead of being able to get to 100%. In PVP situations always having block could break the game.
-Tweaked combustion spell to max out at 15% crit chance instead of 30%.
-Tweaked Magic AoE to hurt targets in a wider radius than before.
-Tweaked campfire & torches to now be able to use all fuel types (Foliage, Branch, Wood, Coal, Oil).
-Tweaked how ball spells worked to hopefully work on the server better.
-Tweaked the chance of the T4 bench to drop off the bloodsidian golems found in the middle of the map caves.
-Tweaked strength to go from .25 damage per point to .2 damage per point.
-Tweaked crit damage per agility point from 1% to .5%.
-Tweaked crit chance per luck point from .5% to .25%.
-Tweaked UI Mana color from Purple to blue after player inputs.
-Tweaked potion cooldown from 25 to 20.-Tweaked all unique weapon buffs to not be able to overlap anymore.
-Tweaked rapid shot at higher tiers to have a longer cooldown.
-Tweaked fiber robe to be named fiber vest.
-Tweaked starting stats from default .25 hp regen to 1 hp regen. This will help players in the start to regen health in combat. Make sure to use the (X) key to sit down and gain x3 regen.
-Tweaked base armor default from 0 to 5. Since your body is armor right?
