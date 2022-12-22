Holiday & DLC Special - V.0.2.10

In the spirit of the holiday we present you with 3 new DLC's that can be purchased in the store , also unlocking the "Floating Island" with 2 new dungeons; Lightning & Holy.

More content will be become available in the upcoming months.

Don't forget to go hunt Krampus & leave a review ;)

-Added new emote system input by pressing (K) it will prompt a new widget where you can choose from default or DLC emotes available for purchase. Check keybinds to make sure its allocated.

-Added ability to "scan for foliage" by pressing (Q) this will highlight all collectables in a frustum in front of you for a small duration (good for beginners and night time use). Check keybinds to make sure its allocated.

-Added special music & decorations in towns for Christmas event.

-Added special boss "Santa, the not so merry" that will spawn in the altars around the map during the night time!

-Added special items that can only be found on by killing Santa, the not so merry.

-Added " 54 Achievements" to the game a couple exploration one's to begin your journey, more to come! Also while getting achievement you gain experience making it a nice way to level earlier on.

-Added a cosmetic tab in the character UI so you can change the color & particle of your light orb. Also offering wings ( finally become the fairy you always waited too ) with one of our first DLC available for purchase!

-Added new vendor that sells XP books for player, profession and gathering XP ( in each ports ).

-Added multiple new POI's that award players XP and achievements.

-Added melee damage dampening to new multi-hitting. Player will now do 100% damage to the primary target, but then do 20% to 40% to other targets within the melee AoE swing.

-Added a chance for the bloodsidian golem boss to spawn in the middle altars (100% chance of dropping t4 weapon bench).

-Added wooden staffs to spell vendor to be sold.

-Fixed starting staff projectile sounds being broadcast to everyone.

-Fixed bow abilities not using ammo for the abilities. Now the abilities to check and see if you have ammo equipped. No more infinite ammo sorry!

-Fixed item tooltip having a random space that wouldn't go away. Sorry champions who can't stand stuff like that!

-Fixed 2h weapons, Fist weapons, and Daggers not having their correct attack ranges. Everything was set at 200 when 2handers needed to be 250 and fists needed to be 150.

-Fixed bone, chitin, and ancient shields adding attack range to players which made it op because it would double a players attack range to roughly 400 versus a 2h which is 250.

-Fixed bone, chitin, and ancient shields being better than most shield besides t4. Tweaked their block chance to reflect other shields, and change the damage added to blunt armor instead.

-Fixed tooltip text being differant sizes.

-Fixed up tooltip issue with color not matching.

-Fixed UI to say holy healing instead of holy damage.

-Fixed when failing a block that there was no damaged received because everything was considered a successful block.

-Fixed melee attack ranges to actually reflect the attack range of the weapon.

-Fixed not being able to hit small creatures in caves with most weapons.

-Fixed shrines missing t4 and t5 spells for mage professions.

-Fixed the lighting staff unique buff.

-Fixed lots of mobs still having health regen...

-Fixed mobs having a bug in their damage code causing them to do more damage than intended.

-Removed H and Shift H input keys due to the hide helm/hide cape functions now being in the UI. Press (I) to find the cosmetic tab and change this!

-Removed the Z camera switcher function due to it being out of date for KoA. We now have a camera that can turn around the character and zoom in and out.

-Removed ability for mouse wheel to scroll through the hotbar until it is imroved with hotbar dual wielding.

-Reworked blocking to only break holding the shield up when the block was unsuccessful versus all the time.

-Reworked blocking costs to make shield blocking now cost -10 energy instead of 5.

-Reworked melee combat to allow for multi-hitting. Fist weapons and daggers will only ever hit one target. Spears, Scythes, Swords, Maces, and Axes have a chance to hit multiple targets. While 2h Swords, 2h Maces, and 2h Axes are most likely to hit multiple targets.

-Tweaked all current AI xp values to benefit the player more.

-Tweaked wolf/bear to be weaker as starter mobs.

-Tweaked Auto run keybind to num / instead of q.

-Tweaked some starting animals to be neutral for a better starting experience.

-Tweaked the look of main menu and pause menu to match in-game UI.

-Tweaked dragon loot too drop 2 horns instead of 1.

-Tweaked price of T2 unique weapons.

-Tweaked XP values for crafting the goblin trader to be more rewarding.

-Tweaked boss golems HP, and normal golems hp/damage.

-Tweaked Item Required level tooltip text. When a player meets the required level it will change green instead of staying red.

-Tweaked tool tip text order to put repairing on the bottom because its not always there, and also change the color of some of the UI.

-Tweaked the Enchanting required level for all T2 uniques.

-Tweaked when failing a block to only receive 50% damage to reward players for trying to block versus not blocking.

-Tweaked block chance to cap out at 95% chance instead of being able to get to 100%. In PVP situations always having block could break the game.

-Tweaked combustion spell to max out at 15% crit chance instead of 30%.

-Tweaked Magic AoE to hurt targets in a wider radius than before.

-Tweaked campfire & torches to now be able to use all fuel types (Foliage, Branch, Wood, Coal, Oil).

-Tweaked how ball spells worked to hopefully work on the server better.

-Tweaked the chance of the T4 bench to drop off the bloodsidian golems found in the middle of the map caves.

-Tweaked strength to go from .25 damage per point to .2 damage per point.

-Tweaked crit damage per agility point from 1% to .5%.

-Tweaked crit chance per luck point from .5% to .25%.

-Tweaked UI Mana color from Purple to blue after player inputs.

-Tweaked potion cooldown from 25 to 20.-Tweaked all unique weapon buffs to not be able to overlap anymore.

-Tweaked rapid shot at higher tiers to have a longer cooldown.

-Tweaked fiber robe to be named fiber vest.

-Tweaked starting stats from default .25 hp regen to 1 hp regen. This will help players in the start to regen health in combat. Make sure to use the (X) key to sit down and gain x3 regen.

-Tweaked base armor default from 0 to 5. Since your body is armor right?