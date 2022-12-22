Wintertime!
-
Added New Custom Map - Wintertime Isle - Chill out on this frosty isle filled with Taiga, Snow Rock Mountains and Obsidian Snow Plains biomes
-
Added two new Mythic items to Ficterra
- Warmest Coat - Reduces ice damage taken by 50%
- Glacial Wisdom - Gain extra Battle Regen and Elemental Power
-
Added "Ice Mage" a new monster to the game. Ice Mages cast ice bolt to attack, and ice infusion to heal themselves. Ice Mages can be found in the Obsidian Snow Plains and Snow Rock Mountains Biomes
-
Snowy Village, a new location, has been added to Ficterra. This small village makes a good refuge from the snow, and might contain some treasure from its former inhabitants
-
Ice Heap, a new location, has been added to the game. Battle your way past Ice Mages to claim the treasure buried in the ice
Controls
- Added partial controller support for playing Ficterra. You can navigate the main menu, move around, craft, research, equip items, mine as well as various other things. Mouse and keyboard might still be needed for some in-game actions
Other
- Added the ability to change Field of View in the options
- Added the ability to change the move and look sensitivity for controllers in the settings
- Fixed bugs where you could interact with the world while in menus
- Fixed some behind the scenes bugs with Healthbars
