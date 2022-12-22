Added New Custom Map - Wintertime Isle - Chill out on this frosty isle filled with Taiga, Snow Rock Mountains and Obsidian Snow Plains biomes

Added two new Mythic items to Ficterra Warmest Coat - Reduces ice damage taken by 50%

Glacial Wisdom - Gain extra Battle Regen and Elemental Power

Added "Ice Mage" a new monster to the game. Ice Mages cast ice bolt to attack, and ice infusion to heal themselves. Ice Mages can be found in the Obsidian Snow Plains and Snow Rock Mountains Biomes

Snowy Village, a new location, has been added to Ficterra. This small village makes a good refuge from the snow, and might contain some treasure from its former inhabitants