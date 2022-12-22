 Skip to content

黑猫魔法师 update for 22 December 2022

The Dreamworld

Share · View all patches · Build 10196476 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The Dreamworld -

    A new demon who goes by the name "The Nightmare Lord" has trapped all living things in a dreamworld and is trying to absorb their dreams to become more powerful.
    Cloudy and her companions have decided to set off to find this demon before he can achieve this.

The dreamworld is a place where the dreams of all living things come to finally reside. Who knows what kinds of unimaginable and strange things can be found here!
There are also new companions and enemies to meet!

  • New Content -
    12 New Companions!
    50 New Skills!
    27 New Artifacts!

A Bunch of New Maps!
A Ton of New Interactive Events!
Loads of Strange New Enemies

  • Dream Skills -
    Spend Recharges to trigger a super powerful Dream Skill!
    There are 12 Dream Skills in total!

  • Upgrade -
    You can now permanently upgrade your team members!

  • Runes -
    Runes can be used to upgrade your team's fighting abilities during adventures!

  • Hidden Content -
    On the map, you may find...
    Will your team be able to reach their final evolutions while they're in the dreamworld!?

