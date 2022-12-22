Share · View all patches · Build 10196476 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 04:09:19 UTC by Wendy

The Dreamworld -



A new demon who goes by the name "The Nightmare Lord" has trapped all living things in a dreamworld and is trying to absorb their dreams to become more powerful.

Cloudy and her companions have decided to set off to find this demon before he can achieve this.

The dreamworld is a place where the dreams of all living things come to finally reside. Who knows what kinds of unimaginable and strange things can be found here!

There are also new companions and enemies to meet!

New Content -

12 New Companions!

50 New Skills!

27 New Artifacts!

A Bunch of New Maps!

A Ton of New Interactive Events!

Loads of Strange New Enemies