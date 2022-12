Share · View all patches · Build 10196426 · Last edited 22 December 2022 – 02:19:09 UTC by Wendy

The player can no longer walk up slopes (of terrain or rocks) that are greater than 30 degrees.

The player's collision with rocks has been improved while walking.

Now each species has a custom value for the max rock opening width they can fit through.

Swimming collision with rocks is still not finished.

Flying collision with rocks is still no finished.